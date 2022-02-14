Watch now: CASA, Children's Museum and Town & Country team up give families a hand

DECATUR – Foster families can't always predict what their schedule is going to be.

Visitation with the biological family, court dates, and other required appointments can make plans change at the last minute, and doing regular family activities like visiting the Children's Museum of Illinois can be tough, yet important to give kids fun and a sense of normalcy.

“The Children's Museum has been working really hard to make it easy and more accessible to members of our community who don't typically have access to the community,” said Executive Director Abby Koester. “We work with organizations who work with those families and those children, and Julia (Livingston, executive director of Macon County Court-Appointed Special Advocates) do a wonderful job of working with families in our community, and I thought this is a perfect opportunity.”

The Children's Museum has held events like “An Evening at the Museum,” scheduled specifically for those families, in partnership with Town & Country Bank, who helped cover the cost.

“Julia and I were talking about how we could reach families where they are, and how we could still serve these families in the best way they could utilize the museum,” Koester said. “We came up with the idea of families just being able to come and visit the museum, whenever it's convenient for them.”

CASA is distributing brochures to CASA families and volunteers to get the word out, Livingston said. The families will be admitted at no cost to them, with Town & Country contributing financially.

“We do have to think outside of the box when it comes to our families,” Livingston said. “Our families are experiencing a lot of different barriers that your typical community families are not experiencing: things like transportation and scheduling. Their scheduling is not as easy as it is for me, where I'm sitting down and deciding there's something at the Children's Museum I want to take my kids to and putting it in my calendar. Unfortunately, different services pop up for our children and families and the sometimes chaotic life that foster care brings. No part of our kids' lives is consistent, so there's always times of inconsistencies.”

Town & Country's Springfield home office allows the local bank to choose organizations to support, and helping Macon County CASA and the Children's Museum at the same time appealed to them, said vice president Christina Gillen.

“We're located in Springfield but we have 11 other markets,” said Savannah Coady, marketing director. “It's important that the people in the (local) market, they know what's going on with their community better than we would, so we definitely want to let them direct us on what they'd like to sponsor or donate to, or spend time volunteering for. CASA and the Children's Museum both have missions that really align with Town & Country's empowerment piece. When this came across my desk, I was 100 percent yeah, we're going to do this.”

Families can register through the program and visit whenever the museum is open at no cost.

“They can visit and play and have some special family time and they get to be kids,” Koester said.

“Biological parents, as they progress in their cases, opportunities to have supervised visits and move on to what's called community visits,” she said. “They get to go to a place in the community, in public, to spend that weekly two-hour visit. In Decatur, it's winter and there's not a lot of places they can access indoors for cheap or for free, so we felt like this was a unique opportunity for biological parents to meet with their kids, also.”

