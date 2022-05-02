Watch now: CAT engineers bring career ideas to Our Lady of Lourdes students

DECATUR — You won't find these ingredients in any dish on the dinner table: two cups of glue, food coloring, baking soda and contact lens solution.

“Chemistry is messy,” said Donovan Peña, a chemical engineer for Caterpillar Inc. “That's what makes it fun.”

Engineers visited the junior high students at Our Lady of Lourdes School on Monday to talk about their careers and to do hands-on activities that they hope will get the kids excited about science and math. Peña made slime with the students.

Alexa Conway was designated to stir the slime, and while she isn't interested in becoming an engineer herself, her mother is an engineer.

“She really loves it,” the eighth-grader said.

In a chemical plant, Peña told the students, moving a solid substance like the slime means it has to hang together to get through pipes to its destination rather than fall apart and clog up the works. So knowing how fast a substance is likely to fall apart is critical. His slime held together as long as he didn't pull it quickly, so it would have to be moved slowly.

In another classroom, Chelsea Sargeant, an electrical engineer, showed the students how to make a simple electric motor using AA batteries and wire. When it was done correctly, the magnetic properties cause the wire to spin.

“We have a group of Caterpillar engineers today from different specialties of engineers to show the different career types people can move into and why each type of engineering is important and what the future career paths could be for kids that want to go into engineering,” Sargeant said.

“We hope to inspire some curiosity in them,” she said. “To show them, hands-on, what engineering is like and see if that's a good fit for them in the future.”

Eighth-grader Breniyah Smith said the activity with Sargeant was “very cool.”

“I learned a lot,” said Breniyah, who wants to be a lawyer someday.

Language arts teacher Joe Hooten said the staff hoped the day would give the students some ideas about future careers, just as the engineers hoped for the day.

“(We hope) they learn a little more about science and its application in the process,” he said.

