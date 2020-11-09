Watch now: Central A&M students honor veterans

ASSUMPTION — Central A&M Middle School students gathered around the grave of Air Force Capt. Joseph "Lurker" Smith on Monday.

As part of the school's Veterans Day activities, celebrated Monday because they won't be at school in person on the actual day on Wednesday, the students placed flags on veterans' graves in the cemetery in Assumption. Smith's grave was significant for two reasons: one, he was missing and presumed dead in Vietnam until July 2017, when his remains were identified and returned to Assumption; and the other, the students had a video conference on Monday with a veteran whose service dog is named "Lurker," which was Smith's nickname.

"(The dog) calms him and helps reduce his anxiety," said sixth-grader Callie Robertson.

"We usually have an assembly and we have veterans come in and speak," said sixth grade language arts teacher Shannon Thomas. "We weren't able to do that, so we tailored it to the day, like everything else we've done this year."

