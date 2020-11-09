Watch now: Central A&M students honor veterans

Anthony Burns and Eli Ferguson make rubbings of the symbols on the Veterans Memorial in Assumption. The activity was part Central A&M Middle School's Veterans Day celebration, which also included a visit to the local cemetery to place flags on the graves of veterans.
Valerie Wells
Students gather around the grave of Capt. Joseph Smith's grave in the cemetery in Assumption. The back of his headstone includes the inscription 'Welcomed home on 17 July 2017.' Smith was missing and presumed dead in Vietnam for years until his remains were returned home in 2017.
Valerie Wells
Makenzie White, a sixth grader at Central A&M Middle School, makes a rubbing of a familiar name on the Assumption Veterans Memorial.
Valerie Wells
One of two benches at the Veterans Memorial in Assumption reminding visitors of the honored dead. The other bench reads "All gave some."
ASSUMPTION — Central A&M Middle School students gathered around the grave of Air Force Capt. Joseph "Lurker" Smith on Monday.
As part of the school's Veterans Day activities, celebrated Monday because they won't be at school in person on the actual day on Wednesday, the students placed flags on veterans' graves in the cemetery in Assumption. Smith's grave was significant for two reasons: one, he was missing and presumed dead in Vietnam until July 2017, when his remains were identified and returned to Assumption; and the other, the students had a video conference on Monday with a veteran whose service dog is named "Lurker," which was Smith's nickname.
"(The dog) calms him and helps reduce his anxiety," said sixth-grader Callie Robertson.
"We usually have an assembly and we have veterans come in and speak," said sixth grade language arts teacher Shannon Thomas. "We weren't able to do that, so we tailored it to the day, like everything else we've done this year."
Students, many of them in patriotic clothing, worked their way through the cemetery, looking for veteran symbols on stones so they could plant flags at each.
"I think it's really nice that we can put flags out for people who died serving in war," said sixth-grader Nora Jordan.
Monday's weather cooperated, and though it was windy, it was warm enough for the students to walk from their school to the cemetery and then to the Veterans Memorial in downtown Assumption, where they made rubbings of names and symbols on the memorial to honor Assumption's veterans. Later, in class, they'll study the meaning behind the symbols.
Another difference this year was the annual Patriot Pen essay contest sponsored by The Veterans of Foreign Wars. Normally it's a national contest for high school students and statewide awards are also given.
However, said post Commander Norman Bethard, that wasn't possible this year due to COVID-19 and rather than dispense with it altogether, Post 6577 held its own local contest for the students, with winners Katie Jones and Sophia Lehman in seventh grade and Laynee Dunakey and Lyndi Woods in eighth grade. Each received $50.
PHOTOS: Air Force Capt. Joe Smith memorial service in Assumption
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW A service was held Monday for Capt. Joe Smith at St. Mary's Catholic Church and Catholic Cemetery in Assumption. Smith was shot down over Cambodia in 1971 during the Vietnam War. His remains were recently identified and returned home.
PHOTOS: Air Force Capt. Joe Smith Memorial Service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Assumption
A service was held Monday for Capt. Joe Smith at St. Mary's Catholic Church and Catholic Cemetery in Assumption. Smith was shot down over Cambodia in 1971 during the Vietnam War. His remains were recently identified and returned home.
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW A service was held Monday for Capt. Joe Smith at St. Mary's Catholic Church and Catholic Cemetery in Assumption. Smith was shot down over Cambodia in 1971 during the Vietnam War. His remains were recently identified and returned home.
