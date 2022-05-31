Watch now: Central Christian Preschool to reopen in September

DECATUR — Central Christian Preschool is finally reopening after being closed for two years during the pandemic.

Like almost everything else, the preschool closed in March 2020. At the time, the director and a teacher, both of whom had been with the preschool for many years, were also retiring, said interim director Ellen Damery. In fall 2021, when a lot of other schools were reopening to in-person learning but under restrictions like masks, the preschool board decided to wait until those conditions improved, and used the time to look for a new director and to make sure their licensing and facilities were updated.

New director Melissa Miller was hired last week, and everything is ready to go for a Sept. 6 first day, Damery said.

“Like all the other schools in the area, we provided some remote learning opportunities (after the shutdown),” Damery said. “But especially for preschool students, that can be pretty challenging, since preschool is all about being hands-on and in-person learning. It's not about independent learning. It's not about seat work.”

Preschool is meant to teach kids social skills and what school is all about, and the last two years have kept some kids from having that experience, she said. Kindergarten teachers she has talked to have told her that the difference is apparent in kids when they get to kindergarten.

The preschool first opened in 1965 and is among the oldest in Decatur, and some families are into their third generation of students.

“For over 50 years, the Central Christian Preschool had a long-standing reputation for providing a high-quality education in a loving, caring environment,” said the church's pastor, the Rev. Michael Karunas. “With the onset of the COVID pandemic, we were all disappointed to have to close our doors temporarily. But we are looking forward to re-opening this fall and offering children and families what we believe will be an incredible place to learn and grow. And we couldn’t be happier to be opening with Melissa Miller as our director and one of our teachers.”

And while the school is supported by the church and classes are held in the preschool's own wing of the building, they serve families of all backgrounds, Damery said. Values are taught, but not doctrine. The play-based approach to learning is hands-on, without screen time, and focused on kindergarten readiness.

“I had three kids go through Central Christian Preschool,” said parent Rebecca Monroe. “The school fully prepared them for kindergarten in a fun, playful environment. They went above and beyond to provide hands-on activities and lessons that enrich your child’s mind. But not only that, at Central Christian Preschool they make you feel at home. From the director, to the teachers, from the pastor to the church volunteers, they make you feel like family. I am so glad it is reopening to give more families this great opportunity.”

The preschool formerly served as many as 60 children in classes for ages 3, 4 and 5-year-olds who missed the Sept. 1 birthday cutoff to enter kindergarten, plus a “Mommy and Me” class for 2-year-olds and a parent, Damery said, but with the reopening, they're going to keep things smaller, so families who are interested in enrolling should visit the church website, to register online.

“I have experienced Central Christian Preschool as a parent, a grandparent, an early childhood professional and a member of a church that passionately supports children and families,” said Claudia Quigg, founder of Baby TALK and a member of Central Christian. “As an early childhood professional, I can say that the educational practices of this preschool are absolutely aligned with what are identified as best practices in the field, supported by research that points to positive outcomes for kids. As a parent and grandparent, what I most appreciate about this school is the focus on loving and supporting each child uniquely, affirming children's individual gifts and learning styles.”

