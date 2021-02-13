Watch now: Central Illinois custodians go extra mile to ensure safe schools

ARGENTA — Custodians have been unsung heroes of the pandemic.
With cleaning and sanitizing being critical to avoid the spread of the virus, custodians, especially in schools where kids are attending in person, have had to take on a lot of extra work.
“It's double the workload,” said Scott Nation, who works at Argenta-Oreana Elementary School. He normally handles maintenance, but with all the extra cleaning, he's doing more custodial work than maintenance.
Central A&M school district honored Ray Odle on Friday as he did one final sweep of the school hallways, lined with kids applauding, before his retirement.
“A year ago, when this whole thing hit, we went on full remote,” said Sean German, principal of Argenta-Oreana High School. “When summer came, we pulled all of our custodial and maintenance back in and they got a ton of work done over the summer, a lot of painting, a lot of projects.”
Schools shut down in March amid growing COVID-19 numbers, and school systems over the summer decided whether to return to in-person classes or have remote ones.
When this school year started in August, Argenta-Oreana schools were still fully remote for a while, and the custodial/maintenance staff was able to do a lot of work they wouldn't have been able to do with students in the building, so that was one good thing about remote learning.
“I can say without question that our buildings are in the best shape they've ever been in because of the hard work and dedication of our custodians and maintenance staff,” German said.
Students are in the buildings now except on Wednesdays, when they all learn remotely, and that custodial and maintenance staff uses that time to do their usual cleaning tasks and the things they've had to let slide a bit, the cosmetic things like buffing the floors. Now, with sports starting back up and a limited number of visitors in the buildings for those, the staff also has to sanitize gym space in addition to academic areas.
“Every step of the way, the custodial staff has said 'What do we need to do?' and it's really encouraging to get that kind of response,” German said.
In March, when the pandemic began, the district's supplier of cleaning products helped ensure that the staff had what they needed, including new products and equipment that are coming out all the time. One thing the district acquired, pre-pandemic, which has proven invaluable, are Clorox Total 360 machines that use electrostatic technology to disinfect the front, back and sides of surfaces. The spray attaches to all the surfaces and clings there. Having that pre-COVID was a boon, because getting one after the pandemic started and everybody wanted such equipment was not easy. After COVID came along, it was a three or four month wait to obtain one.
The district bought two of the machines, one for each building, because it was flu season. An entire classroom full of desks can be sanitized in five minutes or so.
“We were kind of ahead of the game at that point,” said Chris Brunner, head of maintenance for the high school and middle school in Argenta. “We were able to do a deep clean back in March, so that made things easier in the summer. We have a nice product we use in between passing periods, and we can spray all the restrooms.”
Kimler Gym has been demolished in preparation for building a replacement, and the person whose job it was to clean that area is now free to assist with other areas.
“That took away some of her workload, so we were able to use her in a different way,” Brunner said. “My staff is divided in different areas, where they clean the desks in different classrooms, and she comes by every night and sprays the classrooms. (The others) are not being asked to wipe desks down and spray.”
The best custodian in the land had to be honored today, his last with students and teachers in the hallways of Gregory Intermediate and Central A&M High School.— Central A&M HS and Gregory Principal Brown (@CAMPrincipal) December 18, 2020
However, a pandemic throws obstacles in the way.
Ray Odle, a man who began his career as a custodian in 1986 pic.twitter.com/d49axQedka
At Argenta-Oreana, students are not using paper, or using very little, nor are they using their lockers. They carry their things with them from home and keep them with them during the school day. School dismisses at lunchtime, and kids take a sack lunch home with them instead of eating at school, and that bag contains their lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day, decreasing meal messes in the building, which frees up the custodial staff, too.
Most students at Warrensburg-Latham also attend in person.
“It's been interesting,” said Keith Hackl, maintenance director for the district. “Obviously, there's all the extra disinfecting, so it's double the workload.”
Superintendent Cheryl Warner said she's been impressed with the staff's commitment.
“Our staff have worked diligently every day, put in extra hours, problem solved issues, and been flexible with changes that occur,” Warner said.
One custodian does nothing but disinfect all day long, Hackl said, moving around the building and then doing it all again, though the whole custodial staff also disinfects as they go.
They pay special attention to high-touch areas like door knobs and restrooms, and after the students leave for the day, they do the deep cleaning they can't do when the kids are in the building.
The students eat in the classrooms, so that makes more trash in classrooms than there would be otherwise, and Plexiglass dividers installed over the summer have to not only be cleaned and disinfected, but polished so they don't get cloudy.
“The cosmetic things don't always get buffed up and pretty because we have to do the disinfecting, but it does take a bit of luster away from our doors and windows,” Hackl said. “It's nothing hurting our staff and building, but it's that first impression thing and we do our best to keep that, but the biggest thing we're after is to get rid of COVID and flu and that's our goal. They've done a great job, stepped up, and done fantastic in knowing what we have to do and getting the job done.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter