Watch now: Central Illinois custodians go extra mile to ensure safe schools

The district bought two of the machines, one for each building, because it was flu season. An entire classroom full of desks can be sanitized in five minutes or so.

“We were kind of ahead of the game at that point,” said Chris Brunner, head of maintenance for the high school and middle school in Argenta. “We were able to do a deep clean back in March, so that made things easier in the summer. We have a nice product we use in between passing periods, and we can spray all the restrooms.”

Kimler Gym has been demolished in preparation for building a replacement, and the person whose job it was to clean that area is now free to assist with other areas.

“That took away some of her workload, so we were able to use her in a different way,” Brunner said. “My staff is divided in different areas, where they clean the desks in different classrooms, and she comes by every night and sprays the classrooms. (The others) are not being asked to wipe desks down and spray.”