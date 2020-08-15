Watch now: Central Illinois parents, players adjust to a football-less fall

Although the fall sports have been moved to the second half of the school year, Maroa-Forsyth fans are not waiting. Athletes participating in cross country, golf and girls tennis are ready to play. The Maroa-Forsyth communities are channeling their energy behind the new fall sports. “We still have groups of kids who are active and doing things,” Applebee said. “Our plan is to promote them, just like we do every other year. Those kids deserve it.”

The school is adjusting to whatever changes are made. “This isn’t normal, but we’re going to try and make it as normal as we can for these kids,” Applebee said. “We’re here for them, trying to support them, trying to get them as close to normal of an experience as we can. They only get to go through this one time. You only get one senior year and one freshman year.”

'We really appreciate all they do for us'

Booster clubs have also had to adjust to the new season.