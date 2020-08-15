Watch now: Central Illinois parents, players adjust to a football-less fall

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Ayden Thomas is a senior football player for the Argenta-Oreana Bombers. Like many athletes, he was looking forward to his last year on the gridiron.
“I take in every moment,” Ayden said. “Walking on the field, the lights are shining on you, music’s playing, people are cheering, getting a tackle and they call your name, that gives me goosebumps.”
But this isn't like most years.
High school athletics, like so much about life in this time, have been totally altered by COVID-19. After-school practice, tailgating and marching band drills will have to wait.
Football is on pause.
The Illinois High School Association in July announced a modified schedule of fall sports. Football, volleyball and soccer were categorized as medium or higher risk sports by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and moved to the spring. The new football season will run from Feb. 15 to May 1.
The athletes aren’t the only group adjusting to the new seasons.
In several of the local fields, gymnasiums and even businesses, the community and players have gathered for a pep rally, assembly or meal to cheer on the teams.
“They get everybody in the spirit,” Ayden said. “For us, that’s our determination, to make the community proud.”
Argenta in Motion is a group of community members who often provide school and town encouragement by posting signs and decorating the town. Just a couple of weeks before what would have been the start of the fall sports season, the organization and others in the community have yet to display any school colors around town. “Unfortunately, they are canceling events,” Argenta Mayor Cindy Luedke said about the IHSA decisions.
Luedke is a retired teacher and a member of the school’s educational foundation. The group has been part of football activities such as tailgating. “We set up a food stand and cook up hamburgers, hot dogs and pork chop sandwiches,” she said.
Other foundation activities for the Argenta-Oreana schools have been cancelled throughout the year. “We are trying to be as safe as we can, following the guidelines and just protecting people as much as we can,” Luedke said. “But everything is on hold.”
Argenta-Oreana senior volleyball player Morgan Klover said the team is driven more to succeed when they have a crowd.
“It really helps when we have a big Bomb Squad and all of our classmates to cheer us on,” she said. “It gets the vibe going. So you can get pumped up and play right.”
The quiet games provide little motivation for the players. “It’s really hard to get going in the game,” Klover said.
High school bands have to practice like any other team. The emphasis of their rehearsals will be a little different. “We’re going to spend some time together reevaluating the fundamentals of being musicians, building those skills back up,” said Patrick Ward, who directs the Mount Zion Marching Braves.
The students and parents often communicate with the band director suggesting opportunities for performances. “I’m open to anything this year that would be a positive experience for my students and for the community,” Ward said.
A new kind of golf
Others are not letting a pandemic stop them from cheering on their home teams.
Lacy Houska attended her daughter Emma’s first golf tournament this year as she played as a Shelbyville Rams junior. Houska said she follows the team to their events. “I’m really grateful they are allowing these kids to play,” she said.
St. Teresa High School mother Maggy Pugh is also a fan of her daughter Grace and the golf team. “Golf is really one of the most socially distant sports you can play,” Pugh said. “It’s your own bag, your own ball, your own clubs. You don’t ever touch anybody else’s ball or clubs.”
Fans have an easier time with golf as well. “You can’t talk to the kids when they are playing, so you can’t coach them,” Pugh said.
Yelling and cheering is not typically heard on the golf course. “Although we did clap when she parred,” Pugh said about her daughter. “We did the golf clap.”
Phil Applebee wears many Maroa-Forsyth School hats. He is the father of three boys in the school system and he is the high school assistant principal as well as the athletic director. As much as he does for the teams, Applebee admits he is no different than many others in the community and schools. “You can name all kinds of people,” he said about the teams’ supporters.
The Maroa-Forsyth Trojan signs found throughout the two villages, as well as along the route down U.S. 51, are a joint effort. The wood panels are donated by Maroa Lumber; the school’s Future Farmers of America cut out the designs which include football helmets, volleyballs and golf balls; the art club students paint the signs; the cheerleaders, parents and custodians hang them on poles. According to Applebee, excitement is building for the teams that are playing in the fall, which includes a few middle school sports. The fans are reminded to follow CDC guidelines. “Our number one goal is to let our kids play safely,” Applebee said. “We are going to follow those guidelines and we need parents to follow them as well.”
Although the fall sports have been moved to the second half of the school year, Maroa-Forsyth fans are not waiting. Athletes participating in cross country, golf and girls tennis are ready to play. The Maroa-Forsyth communities are channeling their energy behind the new fall sports. “We still have groups of kids who are active and doing things,” Applebee said. “Our plan is to promote them, just like we do every other year. Those kids deserve it.”
The school is adjusting to whatever changes are made. “This isn’t normal, but we’re going to try and make it as normal as we can for these kids,” Applebee said. “We’re here for them, trying to support them, trying to get them as close to normal of an experience as we can. They only get to go through this one time. You only get one senior year and one freshman year.”
'We really appreciate all they do for us'
Booster clubs have also had to adjust to the new season.
Central A&M Promoters President Julie Daniels altered some of the fundraisers the parents and members have relied upon in the past. This year they have planned a drive-by barbecue dinner. “It’s just like it sounds,” she said. “You drive up for the food and we hand it to you.”
In the past, CAMP has sold clothing and fan and team gear. “Now we have Raider neutral items,” Daniels said.
Instead of promoting a specific sport, the CAMP store offers the Raider logo and school name on various items, including new pieces such as face masks and neck gaiters.
Football, volleyball and soccer fans have the opportunity to cheer on other sports. “So we’ve been rallying around golf and cross country,” Daniels said.
CAMP has been preparing for the sporting events, but with apprehension. “We don’t know,” Daniels said. “Everyone is still holding back.”
Parents and players aren’t the only groups excited about school sports. The communities have businesses who also like to support their favorite teams.
Instead of posting construction paper cutouts of footballs, volleyballs or megaphones with the players’ names and numbers, Crawfords in Moweaqua has filled their windows with the titles of essential workers written on paper hearts. The staff has channeled their support into helping the front line and essential workers. “It’s to recognize the front force, those who are out there fighting for us,” said Crawford’s manager Charity Parker. “We have a lot of those types of employees living in this community. We want to show them we really appreciate all they do for us.”
Parker, 33, doesn’t have children playing school sports, but she often takes part in encouraging the Central A&M teams. “We would write on our doors ‘Go Raiders’,” she said.
In past years, the restaurant staff has served the football team breakfast on Friday mornings. “That was our way of saying Thank You,” Parker said.
Crawford’s has donated gift cards, money and their name to events. However, the opportunities to help the local teams are not as easily available now. “We are waiting to see what they are going to do,” Parker said. “There is so much going on with this virus, and I hope and pray once everything comes out we can get back into the swing of things with our sports. Even if they don’t have a kid playing, this community loves to just go out and support them.”
In the meantime, many athletes take opportunities to get ready for the upcoming games.
“I try to keep the same workout mentality,” Ayden said. “We’re going to try and stay in shape as much as possible.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983.
