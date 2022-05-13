Watch now: Cereal box domino demo a fun way to celebrate food drive project at Montessori

DECATUR – It takes 1 minutes and 44 seconds for 842 cereal boxes lined up like dominoes to fall.

Montessori Academy for Peace teacher Sarah Pritts said she can't take all the credit for the idea.

“It literally just popped into my timeline one morning and I said, 'That's awesome,'” Pritts said. “I said it's getting close to summer and this is a very self-service item for students. There's not one student in this school, ages 3 through eighth grade, that cannot pour themselves a bowl of cereal.”

She'd been looking for a project for the kids to do, and came up with random number since it was the first time they'd collected cereal.

They started collecting just a little more than two weeks ago, with a goal of 1,000 boxes, and the final number was 842.

“Next year the goal will be much greater scale, a much more fancy and elaborate set-up (for the domino demonstration),” she said. “I've got grand dreams of it starting upstairs and coming down the elevator, kind of Rube Goldberg style, but for our first time, I'm very impressed with how hard the students worked to make this come together.”

“We're donating to people that's homeless and stuff,” said third-grader Karla Williams. “And before we send it off, we're going to do a domino.”

It took teamwork to get the boxes set up, said Kaylen Evans, a second-grader, because they had to get the boxes out of cabinets and line them up, and they recruited help from other classrooms to get it all done.

Principal Mary Anderson said she'd contacted Northeast Community Fund, which serves some of the families in the school, to ask what was most needed, and they said cereal was something families ask for all the time. Not only is it something that kids can fix for themselves, as Pritts pointed out, without a need to cook anything, but it keeps well.

Giving to others is one of Montessori's core values, Anderson said, teaching kids to be good citizens and help their community.

And tossing the domino demonstration in to make it fun was just icing on the cake. Students lined up at various points along the route, cheering and applauding as the boxes fell over just as they were supposed to in a line going around corners and down hallways until it ended outside the front door, where a truck from Northeast Community Fund waited to take them to its food bank.

Middle school students collected the boxes and loaded them into the truck.

