Watch now: Chance meeting sets course for criminal justice career, position on state commission for Decatur woman

DECATUR — Mixing education and the criminal justice system has paid off for Millikin University professor Keyria Rodgers.
Rodgers was recently appointed to the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. As the director of Millikin’s Criminal Justice Department and director of the Macon County Teen Justice Program, she is one of 25 members appointed to the commission and will serve a three-year term.
"What excites me most about this appointment is that I will be able to experience how research and evaluation drive policy and practice for juvenile justice all over the state of Illinois," she said.
The new experience on her resume is a natural addition for the 35-year-old.
Rodgers' job at Millikin has focused on the criminal justice programs, which have grown quickly, from less than 10 majors to approximately 100, in three years. Professors and practitioners are important for growth. Rodgers is both, a 'pracademic'.
Millikin wants to market the college’s programs to the world. “And make people understand what criminal justice is all about,” Rodgers said.
Careers include police, lawyers or social workers. “It’s about so much more than that,” she said. “We want to be able to explain all that and show people what that means.”
As a teacher, Rodgers wants her students to have hands-on learning experiences.
As a commissioner, she is using those same experiences, from the field and from the classroom, to provide even more opportunities.
The Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission provides information for the state's juvenile justice plan. The 25-member panel advises the Department of Human Services on juvenile justice and delinquency prevention programs and services and a host of state lawmakers and agencies on a wide range of juvenile justice issues.
Her experiences among professionals in Millikin, Macon County and Central Illinois made her a clear choice for the commission.
Rodgers was the grant writer for the Macon County Teen Justice Program, allowing her to have a relationship with the Illinois Juvenile Justice Commission. “I have been able to learn from working with the commission over the past 10 years,” she said. “It means everything to now be one of them.”
After only two meetings, Rodgers said she has learned much from those on the commission. “This is going to be an interesting ride over the next three years,” she said.
Millikin Provost Dr. Jeff Aper understands why Rodgers was appointed to the commission. “Keyria is a remarkable perpetual motion machine,” he said. “She is bright, capable, energetic, and highly motivated to do work that makes a difference in the world.”
According to Jorge A. Chávez-Rojas, chairman of the Sociology and Criminal Justice Department, Rodgers has made connections with her students and colleagues. "Keyria brings enthusiasm and knowledge to the Criminal Justice program at Millikin University," he said. "She is always searching for new opportunities to improve the Criminal Justice program by developing projects to further connect students with the community."
In Macon County, the Teen Justice Program’s partnership with the Criminal Justice Program at Millikin is critical for creating a model for other institutions in the country. Rodgers has inspired colleagues and students to envision the same possibilities, according to Aper. “She sees the potential for us as a university and as a community to find new and better ways to work with people who really need and deserve informed, compassionate, and wise support,” he said.
Rodgers’ recognition, connections and opportunities will advance her work and the work of the university, Aper said. Students interested in studying in the field of Criminal Justice will have several choices and professionals to advance their careers. “Especially with a focus on juvenile justice, restorative justice, and other diversion or developmental strategies for younger offenders,” he said.
"In addition, students will know about their professor’s current roles in government, academia, and public administration," Chávez-Rojas said.
A Decatur native, Rodgers was a student at John’s Hill School, St. Teresa High School and Eisenhower High School. Higher education, including her bachelors, masters and now doctorate, were obtained from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Originally a visual arts major and then a communications major, Rodgers found a love of criminal justice after attending a court hearing with a professor. “That was the most incredible experience,” she said. “Something inside me said ‘I need to do this’.”
After a chance visit with a man waiting at a daycare wearing a UIS Criminal Justice lanyard, Rodgers knew she had to focus on a career path. “It was like a lightbulb popped on,” she said. “I went back to school and changed my major after taking my first criminal justice class.”
Her experiences showed children and young adults in the court system through a different light. Victims and offenders each have a story. “What it really means when a young person is victimized,” she said. “Do we really even know what that means?”
Advocating for the youth is a focus. “Prevention, intervention, deflection, those are the very things that are near and dear to my heart,” Rodgers said.
The commission is an advisory board that speaks openly about the same topics and why they are important to the local communities. The research and findings are then brought to the governor and legislation. “The commission plays a huge role,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers and her students have partnerships with attorneys, police, sheriff’s department and judges.
“We need to have a more focused approach about how we’re going to really address the problems that are being brought to us,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers' family has always supported her plans, including those as a child to become a basketball player and a videogame designer. Video games are still an important diversion.
“You can get to the point of escaping reality for a moment, even just to save the world on a different planet that you’ll never go to,” Rodgers said.
The hobby is an ice-breaker for her students as well as a lesson in pursuing higher education. Rodgers uses the world of Naruto, filled with educational levels, including the Ninja Academy's Hokage which equals a doctorate; Jonin is a masters degree; Chunin is a bachelor’s or associate degree; Genin is a high school degree.
Her office is filled with the colorful characters. “I use this because there are a lot of fans,” Rodgers said. “It encourages people to go back to school and focus on education.”