Watch now: Chance meeting sets course for criminal justice career, position on state commission for Decatur woman

After only two meetings, Rodgers said she has learned much from those on the commission. “This is going to be an interesting ride over the next three years,” she said.

Millikin Provost Dr. Jeff Aper understands why Rodgers was appointed to the commission. “Keyria is a remarkable perpetual motion machine,” he said. “She is bright, capable, energetic, and highly motivated to do work that makes a difference in the world.”

According to Jorge A. Chávez-Rojas, chairman of the Sociology and Criminal Justice Department, Rodgers has made connections with her students and colleagues. "Keyria brings enthusiasm and knowledge to the Criminal Justice program at Millikin University," he said. "She is always searching for new opportunities to improve the Criminal Justice program by developing projects to further connect students with the community."

In Macon County, the Teen Justice Program’s partnership with the Criminal Justice Program at Millikin is critical for creating a model for other institutions in the country. Rodgers has inspired colleagues and students to envision the same possibilities, according to Aper. “She sees the potential for us as a university and as a community to find new and better ways to work with people who really need and deserve informed, compassionate, and wise support,” he said.