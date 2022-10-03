Watch now: Changes underway at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education

Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.

“I originally had no intention of taking over as regional superintendent,” she said, adding with a chuckle, “I just sort of assumed (Superintendent Matt Snyder) would always be here.”

She has asked retired educator Nancy Brodbeck to be her assistant superintendent for the remainder of the year.

When Snyder approached her with the job offer eight years ago, she said, she was a building principal and could see how much a principal could do, and how much more she could do in the regional office of education.

“I love bringing people together, and I think one of my strengths, that I think I've proven over the last eight years, is that I'm good at connecting people, so I've really done a lot with connecting educators to support one another with the professional development that we do, connecting administrators, and then we've really gone and reached out and we're working with community agencies with our community partnership grant. We've been able to do a lot with law enforcement and school safety.”

She has spearheaded several community meetings focused on relations between law enforcement and the community, and school safety issues such as creating the Crisis Management and Reunification Team. That team is ready to respond in a worst-case scenario such as a school shooting or natural disaster, to quickly reunite parents and students. She's also been involved in ALICE training, which is active shooter training for educators and police.

Reedy has also brought in guest speakers who have given presentations in schools for students and parents on topics ranging from threat assessments to the dangers of vaping and drugs.

Snyder started his new job as athletic director and assistant principal at St. Teresa High School on Oct. 3. He had an opportunity to retire from public education sooner than he'd anticipated and as a lifelong Catholic, with family ties to St. Teresa, the job there seemed a good fit. He's been involved with athletics all his life, he said, and he has a child of his own at St. Teresa, too.

“I'm really looking forward to that role and being around students again, and starting fresh in a school,” he said.

About a decade ago, the regional offices of education in Illinois faced the threat of being closed, Snyder said, but instead some of them consolidated and those entities transformed. The ROE handles teacher licensing, credentials for substitutes, bus driver training and certification, and the alternative education at Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy Safe School. Those programs have moved to the former Stevenson School on Neeley Avenue on Decatur's north side, where the students have a green space and walking trail and they aren't in the heart of downtown with doors that open directly onto a busy street.

Young people who don't fit in at a traditional school can be successful in the alternative setting, Snyder said, and moving them to Stevenson has been good for their morale, too.

“Green spaces are healing,” Reedy said.

The next step for the ROE is to move the offices to a larger building, where they can hold larger professional development sessions and more meetings than they can accommodate now, Reedy said.