Watch now: Clinton High School students hold their own 'Chopped' competition

CLINTON — On the TV show “Chopped,” chefs receive random ingredients and have to figure out on the fly how to make a winning dish from those ingredients.

Students in Clinton High School's foods class are holding their own version of a Chopped competition through 4H. On Friday, the ingredients were raw hamburger and Minute Rice.

“This is the first time we've given them raw meat,” said Lindsey Burden from the University of Illinois Extension, who was helping teacher Gayle Bowman. And because of that, the adults observed the cooking process a bit more closely, making sure the young chefs knew they had to cook the meat thoroughly, just in case. “We don't usually judge (their results) but I'm judging this time because they wanted a competition. So we've got prizes and they'll make one dish and I'll try it.”

4H is all about life skills, Burden said, and working with young people to build confidence, in this case in the kitchen.

Lexi Robbins, a freshman, chose to make a nachos dish, which she packed up in a to-go container to have for lunch later. The use of raw meat meant that the preparation time used up the whole class period, leaving no time for the students to sample their efforts in class.

“I like food,” said Lexi, who often cooks at home and took the class to learn some new dishes to make.

The students all had to use the two provided ingredients, but the foods class is well supplied with other pantry items the students could add to those two ingredients to make their dishes. Burden said she was surprised so many of them chose taco or nacho style dishes, and she hadn't made sure there was enough taco seasoning for all three classes. The third class of the day was going to be faced with finding some other option, she said.

The competition has been fun, said senior Kailea Golden.

“Yesterday we had strawberries and pineapple, so my group made a parfait with strawberries, pineapple, yogurt, bananas, granola and whipped cream,” she said. “It was very good.”

She's considering a career as a baker, she said, because during the shutdown portion of the pandemic, she made “a bunch of cakes” and one of them was a sunflower cake which friends and family said was very well done.

So far, her favorite thing they've made was key lime pie, which is her favorite kind of pie.

Teacher Gayle Bowman said the class teaches more than cooking skills. Students have to work in groups, and those groups may not include their special friends. In fact, they might find themselves grouped with people they don't know well or at all. They have to work together, they have to make group decisions, they have to take turns doing the chores like washing the dishes and cleaning the stove and countertop, and they have to produce a product.

“But that's life in the real world,” she said.

She also teaches a sewing class and her classroom adjoins the Life Skills class for special education students. Those students do the laundry for her class, washing the towels and aprons, have taken trips to the grocery store to restock the foods class pantry, and have been endlessly helpful while they're learning life skills doing it.

One of Bowman's students didn't even know how to crack an egg at the beginning of the semester, she said, and now his group is one of the top finishers in the Chopped competition.

“A lot of what we do is about team-building, critical thinking, being able to meet a deadline,” she said. “We learn the theory of cooking and nutrition, too.”

