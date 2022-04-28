Watch now: College and Career Week in Decatur schools exposes kids to options

DECATUR – Parsons School students didn't know a fire truck would visit their school during College and Career Week until their teachers led them outdoors to see it and meet the firefighters.

“We just answer their questions and listen to their stories,” said Cpt. Anthony Laldonado, who hoisted kids up into the driver's seat of Engine 5 and told each one, “You're hired!”

When he asked one group if they knew what firefighters do, kindergartner India Hodge said, “When a house is on fire, you have to go and cool it down.”

And, not long after the event started, the firefighters got a call and had to leave, lights and siren going, to answer it, which their teacher Theressa Tozer used as a teachable moment.

“Would we rather they stayed here with us or left to go help someone?” Tozer asked. After a moment of glancing at each other, the kids chimed in that it was more important for the firefighters to leave if someone needed them.

In the distance, as she talked, was the sound of a siren.

“What does a siren mean?” she asked.

“Somebody's house is on fire,” said Kade Palmer.

“And when you hear a siren and see lights, are you supposed to keep on driving or is your mom or dad or grandma or grandpa supposed to pull over so they can get by?” she asked.

“Pull over,” India said.

“The district is always focusing on how to prepare students for post-graduation, to prepare to compete in the world globally,” Grayned said. “Our focus has shifted from college to career readiness.”

With that change, she said, has come the additions of opportunities to learn about the trades, Workforce Investment, certifications such as welding or certified nurse assistant, and an awareness that college is not what every student wants or needs to reach their goals.

The idea of a college and career week came from P12 Director of Teaching and Learning Marques Stewart, whose former district held a similar observation, Grayned said. A committee began planning in January and came up with themes for each day, scheduled community members to speak to students, visits to Richland Community College, lined up the vehicles for the “touch a truck” events like the one at Parsons on Thursday, and planned the Job Expos held at Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools for students seeking employment. Individual buildings and administrators had the freedom to tailor activities to their own students, and younger students were able to dress as a person in their dream job, for example. Grayned's own child dressed as a doctor but is torn between being a doctor and being a teacher, she said.

One week isn't all that's devoted to career planning, Grayned said, but giving a whole week to the activity is a good way to get the whole district on the same page at once.

“We're continuing to push career readiness for students,” Grayned said. “I feel there's no better way than giving hands-on and engaging opportunities.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.