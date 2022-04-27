Watch now: Community Healing Fair offers introduction to a wealth of services in one place

DECATUR — Riley Owens was fascinated by the little snake at the Scovill Zoo booth at the Community Healing Fair.

“She wants a snake (of her own),” explained her cousin, Zmari Manley. Both girls are 10.

In contrast, Zmari squealed and ran backward when she saw what Riley was petting.

“When I'm scared, I scream,” she explained. But she did work up the nerve to gingerly touch its tail in an effort, she said, to “face my fears.”

The Community Healing Fair at Old Kings Orchard Community Center was organized by Illinois Heals as a way to bring social service organizations together in one place to allow those who might need their services to find out what they offer and how to reach them, said Abby Steele, Macon County Heals coordinator for the Child 1st Center.

“It's an opportunity to showcase the many different service providers we have in our community,” Steele said. “The whole idea behind the event is National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which is going on this week. We really wanted to highlight those organizations who work with victims of crime in our community. Oftentimes, an organization may work with an individual kind of indirectly. That may not be their sole purpose in the services they provide, like Good Samaritan Inn. They feed how many people in our community? And they might be victims of crime as well.”

Child 1st Center often receives calls from people who actually need a different kind of help than the center can provide, said Amanda Stokes, who also works there, and once they explain their need, someone can direct them to an organization that is set up to help. People who need assistance and don't know where to start can call 211, also, where someone will help them find the right organization or social service.

Chelsi Jones, who works for Baby TALK, is also involved with Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center and Walk It Like We Talk It.

“I just love community involvement and working with people and making sure we're meeting their needs, whatever that looks like,” she said.

Baby TALK does work with families in crisis, offering assistance with child care, parenting advice, home visitors and guidance in finding other services a family might need.

Walk It Like We Talk It was founded in 2020 in response to the pandemic, said Dominique Bates-Smith, who started the organization. Young adults in their 20s, who are too old to be “kids,” but not quite old enough to always be accepted as “adults” in other organizations, can find a place to make a difference with her organization, she said.

“We get young adults involved in our community in four areas of community engagement: community service, social justice, political engagement and mentoring,” Bates-Smith said. “We started to see the world around us, specifically with the social justice movement and the Black Lives Matter movement, and we saw that there was a need in our community and young people wanted to get involved in the community and they didn't necessarily know how, or they were being silenced (due to their age).”

To reach her, call (217) 577-1072 or email info@walkitlikewetalkit.org or visit their website, walkitlikewetalkit.org or their Facebook page.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.