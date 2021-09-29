Watch now: Community searching for answers to security issues at Decatur schools

DECATUR – As one of four student ambassadors to the Decatur school board, Elizabeth Palagi hears the concerns of her fellow students at Eisenhower High School, concerns they ask her to take to the board for them.

“Obviously fights are an extreme concern, and it's disheartening to see,” Elizabeth told the school board at its Tuesday meeting. “We weren't in schools for a long period due to COVID, and coming back to chaos is the best way I've heard it said. It's hard to deal with as we try to move back to being normal after COVID. You used to see a fight once in a while and now every class period, kids are coming in saying there was a fight up one of the stairwells. I don't know the solution, but seeing something changed would be great to show that we have the support of the district. We haven't been seeing that and as students it's very disheartening.”

At Tuesday's meeting, two parents whose children have been touched by that “chaos” asked the board to make changes to address it. Veronica Smiley's son was jumped in a classroom at MacArthur High School last week, and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His injuries included a concussion.

Security at the high schools is inadequate, she said, her voice breaking.

“I don't feel the kids are protected,” she said. “I don't feel anything is being done to protect these children.”

Teens come into the building with hoods up and masks on and it's impossible to be certain they are actually students, she said.

Canzetta Jackson, whose son is 13 and attends Hope Academy, said another boy followed him last week as he walked home from school, and that other boy pulled a gun.

“That child is 11 years old and they did find a gun on him,” she said. “It was fake but it still looked real. Security needs pushed up in the schools. It's not just Decatur, it's nationwide.”

She said one way to improve security would be to provide every student with a photo ID and a lanyard, and require them to wear them all the time they're at school.

Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams said a meeting is scheduled next week with high school principals to discuss possible solutions, such as metal detectors and wands, and she hopes to have a preliminary report to bring to the board's next meeting on Oct. 12.

“What's happening in schools is a reflection of what's happening everywhere,” she said. “Part of the issue is, and I think somebody spoke to it, we're short of people: bus drivers, subs, teachers, security guards. We're constantly worrying about having enough adults to supervise the kids.”

The district could use CARES Act money for more security guards, she said, but people aren't applying for the vacancies the district already has, and she's not hopeful about finding people to fill new positions, either.

Another complicating factor is COVID restrictions have resulted in protocols that allow only essential personnel into school buildings. Before COVID, she said, community groups and volunteers could assist with activities and provide extra eyes and ears and supervision.

“We could get lanyards for student ID,” said board member Kevin Collins-Brown. “Teachers wear them. I wear them at my job. What would be the time frame to get lanyards?”

The problem, Williams said, is that it's hard to get so many things that are in short supply. She couldn't make a guess at how long it would take to make sure every student had an ID.

Henry Walker, director of operations, said the district would first have to obtain the equipment needed to make the cards, and to make sure the district has photos of every student to put on the cards. Student photos were taken recently, but re-takes for students who were absent aren't until October.

Elizabeth Palagi suggested, in the interests of expediency, that students could provide a photo of their own or even snap one with a cell phone.

“It might not be a good picture,” she said. “But it would be a picture.”

No decision has yet been made.

