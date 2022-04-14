Watch now: Composer premieres new work with Johns Hill Magnet School students

DECATUR – Benjamin Horne first attempted musical arrangement when he was in middle school.

He listened to recordings of band and orchestra performances and tried writing down the arrangements by ear. Now finishing his master's degree in music performance at Indiana University, Horne spent time with Johns Hill Magnet School's band on Thursday to help them rehearse for a midday concert during which he also performed on his favorite instrument, euphonium.

“The Johns Hill Magnet School will be giving the world premiere of my band piece called 'Scrapin,''” Horne said. “It's for a young band. The piece was funded through a consortium of 25 schools across the country and right here in Decatur, Illinois, Johns Hill is the first to perform it and they invited me out here to conduct it as well as to play with them.”

Zach Friedland, one of the six composers involved in the consortium, died recently, Horne said, and he and the surviving composers are dedicating this year's work to him.

A former band teacher himself, Horne said he enjoyed working with the students, and they learned a lot working with him as well.

“It was unique to hear the thoughts a composer has when he's trying to conduct his own piece,” said Hana Renfro, who plays trumpet. “He had to change some things, because when he saw some things and when he heard them, he had different opinions from what he wrote, so that was cool.”

That was one of the things that Johns Hill music teacher Tom Miller had hoped the students would enjoy from the experience: watching the creative process that goes into composing music.

When they reached the section that Horne changed after hearing the kids play through it, Miller said, Horne told them he was going to change it and he didn't need permission since it's his own work.

“For me as a conductor, and for (the kids), it was, 'How do you make artistic interpretations of work that isn't yours?'” Miller said. “You don't really know that's what the composer wanted. You're using your skills and your experience to kind of make these judgment calls, but that's really all they are. But when the composer comes in, it's no longer a judgment call, it's the call.”

Miller found out about the consortium from a fellow band teacher in the district who told him about composer Jennifer Rose, who offers one of her works for free to bands. Rose told him about the consortium as it was forming. Miller considered it a good investment to help lesser-known composers, who also represent a wide range of diversity, much like Johns Hill's students do. After receiving the six compositions, he had some questions about the one Horne had composed, and contacted Horne to ask those questions. Those conversations led to the decision for Horne to visit the school.

“We had a great opportunity to have, not just a composer, but a guest conductor and clinician and somebody who has experience working with middle school students,” Miller said. “It's nice to get a fresh face and a fresh perspective on the music as well.”

Miller and Horne recorded the performance on Thursday and Miller planned to share his recording with the parents and friends who couldn't attend the concert in person.

“It's a really cool song and I really enjoyed playing it,” said Sophia Johnson, who plays tuba. “Not a lot of songs have cool parts for low brass instruments, which I play, and it's a really cool song to play and such a cool experience to have the composer come in and conduct it for us, especially considering it's the world premiere.”

