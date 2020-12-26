Watch now: Composer works with Decatur students for virtual composition class 🎵

“It also helped me see that there are more ways to make music than just sitting all together and performing on stage,” Jazmyn said. “You can do so many other things to make a piece of music come together. I don’t think it was really challenging as it was just different and something new to us. This whole remote learning thing is definitely something new that has been weird to get used to. I thought this experience was amazing. We got the chance to talk to Mr. Balmages firsthand and really experience his goal of A Little Matrix Music. It was something different to keep us engaged in band in these weird and difficult times and I think it definitely made an impact on me.”