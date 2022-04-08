Watch now: Contig is back after a two-year hiatus

MOUNT ZION — For an intense competition, a Contig tournament is also a very quiet one.

Rows of students sit at tables staring intently at their game boards, rolling dice and making quick decisions on which math functions to use to get the most advantageous position on the board and highest point value.

“It's a fun math game,” said Jayda Jones, a fifth-grader at Robertson Charter School in Decatur.

This was the 40th contig tournament held locally, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while some schools have not returned to competition for various reasons, 21 schools were represented on Friday at Mount Zion Intermediate School, with 120 fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-graders playing.

“The number of students a school can send depends on the population of that school,” Grady said. “Most schools can send two for each grade level, and Mount Zion, because (they have attendance centers) can send eight.”

Representing your school in the tournament is a great honor, Grady said, and the top three point-getters in each grade receive trophies. All competitors receive a ribbon.

“It's a little bit luck of the roll,” Grady said. “They have three dice. Sixth grade has a 10-sided dice and the others use regular dice. They come up with a combination of multiplication, addition, subtraction and division but no negative numbers. Sometimes that comes up with our sixth-graders. Then they have to be able to mark a number off the board and that scores them a point. Where it gets its name is 'contiguous' means 'to touch,' and they score multiple points when they're able to mark a box where a box has already been marked, either on the corner or side to side.”

If competitors disagree with their opponent's move, they can challenge, and judges are walking back and forth along the tables to resolve those challenges. If the challenge is supported, the challenger gets the points. If the challenge is dismissed, the competitor who was challenged gets to keep the points scored.

“I like math and I like to solve problems,” said Abby Stanley, a fifth-grade student at Warrensburg-Latham who won all her matches.

“It's strategy,” said Pam Bonds, Abby's teacher at Warrensburg-Latham. “They have 30 seconds per round. It's kind of the luck of the dice, but it's also knowing what you need to get and how to get it.”

“It really makes my mind start up,” said Jaaziel Perales Aboytes, who is also in Bonds' class. “It's like turning on my brain. It makes me think quick and make choices of what I need to do.”

