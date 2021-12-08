Watch now: Cookie monsters get their fill at Millikin event

DECATUR — With plates filled with cookies, Millikin University seniors Geo Tapia and Ally Banks took the opportunity to relax before the start of their big finals week in a few days.

“This is the most beloved day at Millikin,” Banks said.

“All of the faculty chip in and make cookies for the students out of the goodness of their hearts,” Tapia said.

Faculty, staff and students were welcome for Millikin University’s 88th annual Cookie Party on Wednesday afternoon in the banquet rooms of the University Commons.

“This is something that we always do at the end of the fall semester,” said coordinator for the event, Paul Lidy. “It’s a way to say thank you to our faculty, staff and, especially our students at the end of a hard first semester, trying to get them geared up for finals next week.”

Approximately 500 dozen cookies are donated by faculty and staff. “We also have local bakeries that we also order and purchase from as well,” Lidy said.

Along with cookies, hot cocoa and punch were distributed to waiting students. Student-led entertainment was provided outside the doors of the banquet room.

According to staff, the lines of students waiting to get their share of cookies began before the doors opened at 2 p.m. Students maneuvered through the banquet room and beyond balancing stacks of cookies.

“If you’re not completely full, you’re not doing the Cookie Party right,” Banks said.

Millikin’s Cookie Party began 88 years ago with the wives of the faculty providing the pastries. Millikin’s Student Affairs department now organizes the event. “It’s just a little bit different,” Lidy said. “And we’ve had to get more cookies.”

Lidy is a Millikin alumnus, graduating in 2004, and attended Cookie Day all four of his academic years. “It brings our community together at a time when we’re trying to get ready to celebrate for the holidays and wish all our students, faculty and staff a happy holiday and best of luck on finals,” he said.

Last year the university celebrated the Cookie Party with a virtual event. Participating students ate a cookie from their homes. Individually wrapped cookies were distributed among the onsite students. “It’s not quite the same feeling when we all come together in this way,” Lidy said.

This year was the first Cookie Party for Millikin President Jim Reynolds and his wife Sue, who greeted the students as they approached the room of cookie-filled tables. “We weren’t able to do this last year,” he said. “We did a lot of cookie parties by Zoom.”

Reynolds said the tradition is important to the students. However, he has created his own tradition by inviting all of the first year students to his home for a meal. “We’re just trying to get to know people,” he said. “Being able to be open a little bit more than we were last fall, that makes it a lot better.”

Tapia and Banks missed their junior year Cookie Party because of COVID restrictions. “Nothing makes everyone feel a little more at home and safe than to say ‘We can do this again’,” Tapia said.

“I’m so glad it’s back,” Banks said. “It’s the morale booster before finals, the final push to get through.”

