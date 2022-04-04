Watch now: Corbin Hawkins headed for the wild blue yonder

DECATUR — Corbin Hawkins has loved planes and flying all his life.

He wants to study aerospace engineering in college and this summer, will attend the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy at Bowling Green State University, Ohio. At the end of the eight-week course, he'll have a private pilot's license.

“I wanted to broaden my horizons and have the chance to learn how to fly a plane by myself,” he said. “I think it will help me with my college. I think knowing how to fly will help me with that.”

Corbin, 17, is a junior at LSA High School. His mother, Monica, found a two-week program first, but then this came up. Only 120 students are chosen for the Junior ROTC flight schools nationally, and the cost is entirely covered by the United States Air Force, with no expectation that Corbin will sign up for the Air Force one day.

“It's $25,000,” Monica Hawkins said. “The Air Force pays for everything: room, board, classes, everything.”

Instead, the hope is that students like Corbin will encourage other young people to pursue getting a pilot's license to increase the number of licensed pilots, said Jeff Hawkins, Corbin's dad. And maybe some of them will decide to join the Air Force.

“I've always loved flying in planes,” Corbin said. “To have the chance to actually learn to fly on my own is a golden opportunity.”

He had to fill out a lot of paperwork, undergo a physical by an Air Force flight physician, get letters of recommendation, and obtain a student pilot's license – something like a learner's permit when learning to drive.

“They're going to be putting in 10 to 12 hour days,” Monica Hawkins said. “They won't have time for anything else.”

“They said we're going to have to study most of every day,” Corbin said. “I'm guessing we have to learn the code words and the instruments and when you talk to (air traffic control).”

The family visited NASA when Corbin was in kindergarten, and he's been to NASA space camp at Kennedy Space Center several times until he'd finished all the available levels. Getting a pilot's license was the next logical step.

Monica Hawkins said Corbin decided at a very young age that he was interested in aeronautics and he has never once wavered, as some kids do.

“He always knew he was interested in flying,” she said. “He's never changed his mind.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.