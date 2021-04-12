Watch now: COVID isn't silencing Clinton band concerts

CLINTON — One group of students often overlooked when discussing the effects of the pandemic on kids is musicians.
Musicians thrive on live performance and the immediate feedback of the audience, but for a year and longer, band kids have had to do without that.
“It was definitely different,” said Drew Moser, a freshman tuba player at Clinton High School. “You couldn't have the fans to have the atmosphere to play even louder and have the fun.”
At Clinton High School, the symphonic band's teacher, Nathan Wheeler, knew that practicing and learning songs in a void was hard.
“The challenges of this year have been that we haven't been able to do live performances for most of this year,” Wheeler said. “It's hard to keep kids engaged when they don't have someone to perform for. We can still play through things, scales and exercises and stuff, but it's not the same as preparing for a concert.”
The solution was to “go virtual,” he said, and the students prepared as if for a concert, but instead made videos for YouTube. All levels of the bands made a video of traditional Christmas music in December. They've also made other videos, to show friends and family that they're keeping the band going during the pandemic, and their most recent offering is a movie trivia video.
“That was a fun one we did of a medley of movie songs, and we thought it would be fun for people to have some trivia to go along with it while they're trying to guess what movie it is and what song it is,” Wheeler said.
Each piece begins with a vague hint, such as “1990 romantic fantasy thriller” and a little further along, another hint appears, then another, until the answer is revealed.
“It's really changed our game a little bit,” Wheeler said. “We've had an opportunity to talk about careers in music, that there are some musicians who aren't live musicians. They're studio musicians who perform in Hollywood for the movies, and how the pressures are still there, but it's a different kind of pressure because instead of performing live, you've got that recording and you've got to get it right in that take. When you've got 50 people all doing their thing, it only takes one person to mess up the recording.”
That was something that really came home to the young musicians when they listened to their own recordings, he said. They could all hear that one little mistake they had made and there it was for anyone to listen to over and over and over, whereas in a live performance, you might still make the mistake but it's there and gone and maybe the audience didn't notice it.
“I think that doing that gave them the opportunity to still feel that pressure while playing, but still to want to put out a good product,” Wheeler said.
In some ways, recording caused them to step up their game, he said. More people might see their videos than would have been able to attend a live performance, as people share with others or stumble on the videos online.
Clinton High School classes have been in-person throughout the school year, with a period of remote learning between Thanksgiving and Christmas break.
“I feel bad for my colleagues, like in Decatur Public Schools,” Wheeler said. “These band directors haven't had an opportunity to get together and band is such a collaborative thing. It's really a situation where, with the technology, you can't all play at once. There's really no way because of the lag in the (live) stream.”
Sophomore clarinet player Makenna Rauch said she actually found that recording was less pressure because people weren't watching her play.
“I just kind of thought about just myself playing and not to worry about other people,” she said.
Braden Decker, a junior alto sax player, has performed in front of a live audience since junior high, so he also found making recordings to be “very different.”
“Doing it only with other band students, it takes a lot of the pressure away, but it also makes me more of a perfectionist,” he said. “If you hear a mistake in a recording, you want to go back and fix it. It's made me focus more on making sure I sound the best I can.”
Senior flutist Mia Kaufman said it was a little disappointing to miss playing live this year.
“But I think we're a very lucky school in that we were able to come in and actually play instruments, so I'm very thankful I can be with my team members, my friends and my director,” she said.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter