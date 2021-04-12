Watch now: COVID isn't silencing Clinton band concerts

“That was a fun one we did of a medley of movie songs, and we thought it would be fun for people to have some trivia to go along with it while they're trying to guess what movie it is and what song it is,” Wheeler said.

Each piece begins with a vague hint, such as “1990 romantic fantasy thriller” and a little further along, another hint appears, then another, until the answer is revealed.

“It's really changed our game a little bit,” Wheeler said. “We've had an opportunity to talk about careers in music, that there are some musicians who aren't live musicians. They're studio musicians who perform in Hollywood for the movies, and how the pressures are still there, but it's a different kind of pressure because instead of performing live, you've got that recording and you've got to get it right in that take. When you've got 50 people all doing their thing, it only takes one person to mess up the recording.”

That was something that really came home to the young musicians when they listened to their own recordings, he said. They could all hear that one little mistake they had made and there it was for anyone to listen to over and over and over, whereas in a live performance, you might still make the mistake but it's there and gone and maybe the audience didn't notice it.

