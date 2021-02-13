Watch now: COVID prompts shift to touchless water fountains in Central Illinois schools

BLOOMINGTON ― It’s not difficult to see the changes in hygiene brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
People wear masks, some stores wipe down check-out stations after each use, and some schools upped the number of touchless water fountains in buildings.
It’s not that bottle-filling stations didn’t exist before the coronavirus ― they did.
But as traditional, touch-based water fountains were taped off to reduce the virus’ spread in schools, some school officials decided that any means of reducing the number of surfaces a student contacted was a hygienic measure worth taking.
“As we were making plans to return to in-person instruction, we had thought about different ways to reduce frequent touchpoints,” Olympia School District Assistant Superintendent Andy Walsh said. “We went away from the traditional water fountain and started putting bottle fillers in other locations.”
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early 2020 suggested ― before later amending the suggestion ― that the novel coronavirus could linger on surfaces for up to a month. Since then the CDC has updated its guidance to say the most common type of spread occurs from person-to-person, and not via surfaces.
Still, Olympia was far from alone in the decision to add an extra hygienic measure via installing touchless fountains. Bloomington’s District 87 switched a couple of fountains in elementary schools as well and dozens of downstate school districts sent applications to Delta Dental Foundation last year, hoping to secure grant money from the nonprofit that would install such fountains into their buildings.
“We were really trying to push the use of water being the best beverage of choice for kids,” Foundation Executive Director Lora Vitek told The Pantagraph.
Putting bottle-fill stations in schools was part of that push, she said, but it was also directly tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we see schools going back in-session, the other water fountains were touch,” she said. Giving out grant money to promote moving to touchless fountains “was an added COVID protection.”
Many schools who were awarded a chance to be one of 85 recipients were downstate, including Maroa-Forsyth Grade School in Macon County and Glen Oak Community Learning Center, Hines Primary School and Von Steuben Middle School all in Peoria County.
The demand was high enough that Delta Dental Foundation said it’s going to continue offering grant money to more schools throughout the spring.
“The school districts are pushed for funding because a lot of school districts had to purchase computers for children and because of that, they can have limited resources,” Vitek said. “Something like this isn’t always within their budget ― so if we can alleviate that burden for schools, we will.”
