Watch now: Dancers from across the country sashay their way to the Decatur stage

DECATUR — High School senior Andrew Worley traveled from Petal, Mississippi, to attend the Showchoir Camps of America at Millikin University.

“I wanted to have some new opportunities, a chance to work with some choreographers and learn some new skills,” he said.

Approximately 400 participants from 21 states are taking part in the camp this week. “It’s our 43rd year being here at Millikin,” said Susan Moninger, co-director of the Showchoir Camps of America. “They come to sing and dance.”

Schools from California to New York have ascended on to the Decatur campus. Joining them were also local schools, which included Mount Zion High School, Sullivan High School and Middle School, Decatur’s Eisenhower High School and MacArthur High School, Tolono’s Unity High School and Arcola Junior and Senior High School.

Compared to other show choir campers, Glenwood High School students Claire Huntley and Darby Copeland didn’t travel far from their Chatham homes; however, the students knew the camp was ideal for gaining experience. “We explore new clinics and new tricks that we don’t know from other choreographers and other directors,” Huntley said. “It’s a really cool experience for high schoolers.”

Early in their high school years, the pandemic canceled similar camps and show choir opportunities. The nearby camp provided Copeland the resources she needed to prepare for the new season. “I absolutely love dancing and I love meeting new people in the show choir community,” she said. “So what better way to do it.”

Lilly Honermann is attending her first show choir camp at Millikin with a few members of her Mitchell High School show choir from South Dakota. “I wanted to make new friends from different schools around the country,” she said. “And just to strengthen my abilities in dancing and singing.”

During the week, the students are living in the Millikin dorms. “It feels like home,” Honermann said.

Honermann’s show choir teammate Will Prunty will bring what he learns back to his 52-member show choir. “We’re going to learn this (choreography) here, then I’m going to take it back to high school and reteach it for a community show that we do at the end of the year,” he said.

The Showchoir Camps of America campers make up two groups; students aged 12 to 18 years; and directors and choreographers. “So there’s a teachers’ track and a students’ track,” Moninger said.

The students will spend the week rehearsing to prepare a show, which will be performed at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

The directors will premiere their own show at 7 p.m. Friday, also on the Kirkland stage.

More than 25 workshops, for directors and students, provide information on various aspects of show choir, such as tricks and lifts, hip hop dance, stage presence of the solo singer, props, composing, audition preparation and partner dancing. The students fill the Millikin campus with workshops taking place in Kirkland Fine Arts Center rooms, 3D Arts Building, Albert Taylor Theatre, and various rooms in the new Center for Theatre and Dance.

The instructors have arrived from all over the country, including a few Millikin instructors. “They get to work with all the best in the country in one location,” Moninger said about the campers’ connections. “And that was our dream.”

Moninger is co-founder of the Showchoir Camps of America with Dwight Jordan. Both are Millikin University graduates. The directors wanted to bring students to one location where they could feel comfortable in a noncompetitive environment. “And just sing and dance and have a great week learning and making friends,” Moninger said. “We try to stay on the trending, most current topic, dance and songs, that exist in the country.”

The directors make sure the campers are entertained as well. In the evening, a special performer takes to the Kirkland stage. Acts include the Mount Zion Swingsations, TikTok group T.3, and Millikin graduate and Broadway performer LaVon Fisher-Wilson.

On Thursday the students will compete in a talent contest. The prize will be a Millikin University scholarship.

After only two days, Worley has worked with members of a dance ensemble as well as strengthened his own hip hop dance moves. Although he plans to study political science in Louisiana after he graduates high school, Worley may use what he learned at Millikin in the future. “And maybe pursue dance,” he said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.