Watch now: Decatur Ag Academy students flourishing in fourth year

DECATUR — It's not every day that a high school junior speaks to legislators.
“I spoke to the House Appropriations Committee about the Three Circles stipend and why it should be increased,” said Jami Keck, an FFA member and student at MacArthur High School, during the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday morning. “The Three Circles grant gives our teachers more money outside of school to help us with our activities and all the things we do outside of school.”
The Three Circles of FFA are academic subjects, supervised agricultural experiences and career development, all critical components the the ag education students in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy receive in Decatur's high schools.
Zach Shields, executive director of the DPS Foundation, spoke at Wednesday's luncheon to give an update on the ag academy, which this year serves 435 students. Founded in 2018 thanks to a grant from the Howard Buffett Foundation, the Ag Academy's first cohort will graduate in May. Other than in 2021, due to the pandemic, enrollment has grown every year and will likely top 500 students next year.
With ag education and FFA coming back in districts surrounding Decatur, Shields told the chamber, it stood to reason that Macon County's largest district should offer it, too. But at the time the academy was organized, not everyone believed that urban kids would be interested. The enrollment has proven that wrong.
“A lot of these 435 kids had no prior interaction with agriculture beyond maybe driving past soybean fields,” Shields said. “So watching soft skills develop, watching them become leaders within the building, has been so meaningful.”
Ag Academy activities are driven by student interests. The students wanted animals, but the Living Science Farm, on the grounds of American Dreamer STEM Academy, wasn't zoned for farm animals. So, student Lily Sherrod took the lead in a presentation to the Decatur City Council asking for the farm to be rezoned for their needs, and it was. The support from the community, Shields said, has been enthusiastic.
Maroa-Forsyth FFA members Ashton Williams, left, and Braylee Finck react to a video that was intended to be funny from a presenter during the Farm Credit Illinois farm safety expert presentations at the Maroa-Forsyth High School Ag Shop Thursday morning.
Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Britney Cowan has done substantial work to raise money for the construction of the new greenhouse at Sangamon Valley High School. Kyle Parish, left, and Connor Fryman are among students who have also done fundraising work for the project.
Maroa-Forsyth High School FFA adviser Cassie Crouch, second on right, arranges the chapter for a photo with Farm Credit Illinois sales and service specialist Sara Foley, far right, to commemorate the new Welcome to Maroa sign.
Sullivan FFA members Devin Warren, left, and Jon Gavin share information about calves with third grade students during the Moultrie County Farm Bureau farm tour at Mike Reedy’s farm near Lovington Friday March 27, 2015. Southern Illinois cattle producers are facing a threat from vultures that swoop down and prey on calves.
Baum School student Kendra Roarke feeds a goat while students visited with live animals monitored by the Mount Zion FFA on Tuesday morning during the Macon County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Agucation event at Richland Community College .
2012: From left, Sangamon Valley FFA members Rob Johnson and Mark Shingleton hand out pork burger lunches to farmer Jake Miller as part of the Farm Credit Services of Illinois Harvest Lunch Tour at the Niantic grain elevator.
2007: French Academy student Jessica Hill and her classmate Natasha Boettger pet a 9 month old cow held by Cerro Gordo FFA member Elise Krause during one of their stops at the Macon County Farm Bureau's Ag-U-cation program at Richland Community College on Monday.
2005: From left, Nicole Ferguson, Aaron Guiot and Chancy Briscoe laugh during competition Tuesday of "Horse Bowl," an academic competition similar to "Scholastic Bowl." Briscoe will be competing nationally. 7.5.05 horse club
Members of the Central A&M FFA prepare over 100 meals to be delivered to local farmers.
Gov. Bruce Rauner takes a selfie with Central A&M FFA members, from left, Rebekah Nash, Alaina Burgener, Salena Sloan and Kayla Brooks, while visiting the DuPont Pioneer exhibit.
