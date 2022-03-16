Watch now: Decatur Ag Academy students flourishing in fourth year

DECATUR — It's not every day that a high school junior speaks to legislators.

“I spoke to the House Appropriations Committee about the Three Circles stipend and why it should be increased,” said Jami Keck, an FFA member and student at MacArthur High School, during the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday morning. “The Three Circles grant gives our teachers more money outside of school to help us with our activities and all the things we do outside of school.”

The Three Circles of FFA are academic subjects, supervised agricultural experiences and career development, all critical components the the ag education students in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy receive in Decatur's high schools.

Zach Shields, executive director of the DPS Foundation, spoke at Wednesday's luncheon to give an update on the ag academy, which this year serves 435 students. Founded in 2018 thanks to a grant from the Howard Buffett Foundation, the Ag Academy's first cohort will graduate in May. Other than in 2021, due to the pandemic, enrollment has grown every year and will likely top 500 students next year.

With that many students, the program is outgrowing the available space at the two high schools, Shields said.

Interest has been so high that Buffett has offered another $9 million grant, which will fund the construction of the FFA Agricultural Education Center on U.S. 51 south of Red Tail Run, a place that will include classrooms, a theater, test plots, labs, and an arena that Decatur can share with surrounding communities' programs for shows and events. The hope is to have that center open by the middle of the 2022-23 academic year.

With ag education and FFA coming back in districts surrounding Decatur, Shields told the chamber, it stood to reason that Macon County's largest district should offer it, too. But at the time the academy was organized, not everyone believed that urban kids would be interested. The enrollment has proven that wrong.

“A lot of these 435 kids had no prior interaction with agriculture beyond maybe driving past soybean fields,” Shields said. “So watching soft skills develop, watching them become leaders within the building, has been so meaningful.”

Students who were too shy to order in a restaurant now speak to large groups comfortably, he said. MacArthur's FFA chapter was named as one of the top 10 FFA chapters in the country recently, out of more than 8,000 chapters nationwide. The state FFA wants to hold its annual convention at Eisenhower High School, where enrollment is 62% minority students, and girls comprise about half the students.

Ag Academy activities are driven by student interests. The students wanted animals, but the Living Science Farm, on the grounds of American Dreamer STEM Academy, wasn't zoned for farm animals. So, student Lily Sherrod took the lead in a presentation to the Decatur City Council asking for the farm to be rezoned for their needs, and it was. The support from the community, Shields said, has been enthusiastic.

