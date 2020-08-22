Watch now: Decatur Ag Academy students hold fresh produce sale on Saturdays

“It's not like we could stop farming after we'd started raising crops,” McMillan said. “We hoped we'd be back in school, but this is the safest way we can do this.”

Part of the charm of the Saturday sales is that children who attend with their parents can meet and pet the animals, like Jenny the goat and Rex, the miniature donkey.

Rex grew up in a petting zoo, said Lillie Sherrerd, who was leading him around on Saturday as children gathered to pet him, and is very calm and friendly.

“We got him last winter and he is such a sweetheart,” said Lillie, a junior at MacArthur. “Him being raised in a petting zoo helped him be really sweet, and we're hoping to get him some training so he can be a therapy animal that we can take to the schools.”