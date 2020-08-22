Watch now: Decatur Ag Academy students hold fresh produce sale on Saturdays

DECATUR – Thanks to a cold, wet spring, the Living Science farm at Enterprise School – now the American Dreamer STEM Academy – had a late crop.
And thanks to COVID-19, students in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools are finding their agriculture classes a lot different than they expected them to be. But animals still need to be looked after and crops were already planted and the show must go on.
Students offer their crops for sale behind the school at 2115 S. Taylor Road every Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday's offerings included sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, potatoes, zucchini and fresh eggs.
“The students have projects here in the summer and they work on growing produce,” said Seth McMillan, one of the ag academy teachers. “The harvest is late this year and we've just started to work on harvesting some corn and other things.”
In light of the pandemic, students work on their projects a few at a time instead of in large groups, he said. Koltin Mattingly, a junior at Eisenhower, is in charge of the poultry project, with 22 laying hens and one or two dozen eggs every morning. He's also raising chickens to be broilers.
They do have one rooster, Koltin said, but his job is to protect the hens rather than to be a father, so they haven't been raising baby chicks.
Before the shutdown, the students had eggs in an incubator in class and were able to watch them hatch. About half turned out to be males, so they became part of the broiler project, while the hens, now grown, are the egg-layers whose eggs were also for sale on Saturday.
“We kind of started (the weekly sale) out small,” McMillan said. “It's starting to pick up a little bit. We'll keep it up every Saturday until we start to run out of produce. That's the plan. I mean, it's a weird school year.”
The spring shutdown of schools happened right after crops were planted, he said, but students continued to work on their projects. Classes had to go online, and are online again this quarter as Decatur Public Schools are all-virtual for at least the first quarter, which means McMillan and Kacey Reinholtz, the other ag teacher, have to find content that can be delivered online. The greenhouse at Eisenhower has to be cultivated, and one or two students at a time work there as part of their FFA activities, and there should be a sale of mums coming up soon.
“It's not like we could stop farming after we'd started raising crops,” McMillan said. “We hoped we'd be back in school, but this is the safest way we can do this.”
Part of the charm of the Saturday sales is that children who attend with their parents can meet and pet the animals, like Jenny the goat and Rex, the miniature donkey.
Rex grew up in a petting zoo, said Lillie Sherrerd, who was leading him around on Saturday as children gathered to pet him, and is very calm and friendly.
“We got him last winter and he is such a sweetheart,” said Lillie, a junior at MacArthur. “Him being raised in a petting zoo helped him be really sweet, and we're hoping to get him some training so he can be a therapy animal that we can take to the schools.”
Lillie is hoping to be an ag teacher herself one day, and signed up for the ag academy in its first year, when she was a freshman. She didn't expect to be as fascinated with ag as she is, she said, and that has kept her involved ever since. Recruiting new students was a challenge with schools shut down in the spring, but she said she hopes that things will open up soon and the older students will be able to visit with eighth-graders and freshmen to convince them the ag academy is a place they want to be.
