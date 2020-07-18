Watch now: Decatur-area residents remember U.S. Rep. John Lewis

DECATUR — When U.S. Rep. John Lewis visited Decatur in 2018, Julia Rountree Livingston's son and father were there.
“My father was so eager to take my then-4-year-old son to hear from a legend and that's a memory neither of them will ever forget,” said Roundtree Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA, an advocate for children in the welfare system. “Lewis' personal and professional lives were committed to the work and I believe that every person of color is grateful for his commitment to the cause.”
Lewis, 80, died Friday of cancer after serving three decades in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Georgia congressman marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Washington in 1963, an event that was a catalyst in the civil rights movement that led to the passage of voting rights for Blacks two years later.
In a proclamation under President Donald Trump's name, the White House ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff, including at U.S. facilities worldwide, as is traditional for those so honored.
"Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten," tweeted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. "We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis' incredible contributions to our country."
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by King that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
At age 25 — walking at the head of the march with his hands tucked in the pockets of his tan overcoat — Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. His skull was fractured, and nationally televised images of the brutality forced the country’s attention on racial oppression in the South.
Within days, King led more marches in the state, and President Lyndon Johnson soon was pressing Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act. The bill became law later that year, removing barriers that had barred Blacks from voting.
Lewis turned to politics in 1981, when he was elected to the Atlanta City Council. He won his seat in Congress in 1986 and spent much of his career in the minority. After Democrats won control of the House 20 years later, Lewis became his party’s senior deputy whip, a behind-the-scenes leadership post in which he helped keep the party unified.
He met bipartisan success in Congress in 2006 when he led efforts to renew the Voting Rights Act, but the Supreme Court later invalidated much of the law, and it became once again what it was in his youth, a work in progress. Later, he clashed with Trump over immigration and other policies.
Lewis in October 2018 came to Decatur for a get-out-the-vote rally by the Decatur branch of the NAACP. He spoke at the Church of the Living God on South Franklin Street.
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, took part in events and on Saturday said the story of Lewis, the son of a sharecropper, is an inspiration. She was almost 10 at the time of his march in Selma.
“It's hard to believe it was two years (after the march) before Blacks got the right to vote,” she said, adding that she "thought a lot of him and admired his work."
National Education Association President Lily Eskelen Garcia called Lewis “a true American hero.”
“John Lewis was known as the ‘Conscience of the Congress,’ and even that esteemed title does not fully describe the exceptional nature of this man’s accomplishments,” Garcia said.
Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP, introduced him when he spoke in Decatur in 2018.
"He hugged me, which was a surprise to me," she said. "He was such a neat guy and he wanted to meet with the pastors and about 40 pastors showed up to meet with him and he was encouraging them to get people out to vote. That was the first time I'd seen that many Black preachers together in a long, long time. He was a phenomenal person when he came to Decatur and made you feel like you needed to be doing something. He exuded that type of feeling among people."
In 2011, Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Barack Obama, the highest honor possible for a civilian. He was re-elected to his 17th term in 2018.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Lewis was “a pioneering civil rights leader who put his life on the line to fight racism, promote equal rights, and bring our nation into greater alignment with its founding principles. ”
Lewis’ wife of four decades, Lillian Miles, died in 2012. They had one son, John Miles Lewis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
John Lewis visits Decatur in 2018
