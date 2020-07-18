Watch now: Decatur-area residents remember U.S. Rep. John Lewis

Lewis in October 2018 came to Decatur for a get-out-the-vote rally by the Decatur branch of the NAACP. He spoke at the Church of the Living God on South Franklin Street.

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, took part in events and on Saturday said the story of Lewis, the son of a sharecropper, is an inspiration. She was almost 10 at the time of his march in Selma.

“It's hard to believe it was two years (after the march) before Blacks got the right to vote,” she said, adding that she "thought a lot of him and admired his work."

National Education Association President Lily Eskelen Garcia called Lewis “a true American hero.”

“John Lewis was known as the ‘Conscience of the Congress,’ and even that esteemed title does not fully describe the exceptional nature of this man’s accomplishments,” Garcia said.

Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP, introduced him when he spoke in Decatur in 2018.