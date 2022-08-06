Watch now: Decatur Backpack Attack preps students for back to school

DECATUR — Beatrice Shannon and her 11-year-old son Miguel Gonzalez were one of the first families in line for the Backpack Attack on Saturday at the Decatur Family YMCA.

“We knew that we had to be here early because it gets kind of busy,” Shannon said.

On Saturday morning approximately 1,500 pre-filled backpacks were handed out to students from kindergarten through sixth grade who arrived at the YMCA as well as at the Old King’s Orchard Community Center and Johns Hill Magnet School.

Miguel was excited about his new backpack, but not as much about the beginning of school.

“I need to know if some of my friends will be there,” he said.

The school supply giveaways will continue on Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Road, Decatur. Along with the distribution of 100 backpacks, the activities include hair styling, playtime, meals and hygiene kit giveaways. Rep. Sue Scherer, Sista Girls and Friends, and West Side New Creations will sponsor the free event.

According to Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of the Decatur YMCA, Saturday’s event provided help for many families.

“They’re resources that they may not know about,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure every child’s first day of school is a good first day of school.”

The Macon County Health Department, Decatur Public School representatives and the local Girl Scouts were just a few of the organizations on hand to help navigate information on health and other activities.

Karla Jordan volunteered with the Environment Opportunity Center. For Saturday’s event, the organization distributed dental hygiene kits filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss picks and a timer for the children. The adults were given information on utility assistance.

“We had a high increase of that this year,” Jordan said. “So we’re opening up our grants this year on Sept. 1, to give help with their power and water bills.”

The EOC has also helped the YMCA by offering assistance during camps.

“We saw a need in the community,” Jordan said. “We did scholarships for summer camp and day care.”

Since COVID continues to be a concern for schools, the activities were limited to the backpack distribution and informational vendors only.

“Having a big event for kids, like with bounce houses, we weren’t ready,” Santomassimo said. “Also being responsible with the donors’ money, we wanted to make sure every dollar went to backpacks and school supplies.”

Proceeds for the event were provided by various organizations and companies. “But we have a lot of donors, a lot of the local banks and several individuals who want to contribute in making a difference here,” Santomassimo said.

ADM Cares is one of the organizations that contributed to the event through funds as well as volunteers.

Ashley Fultz, ADM Cares manager, organized two groups of volunteers for the event. “Part of our overall goal with the young professionals group is to support different efforts in the community,” she said. “This is an activity that our colleagues really like and enjoy and feel passionate about supporting.”