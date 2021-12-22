Watch now: Decatur church reopening preschool under new name, direction

DECATUR — Just inside the door to the preschool classroom at First Congregational United Church of Christ is a plastic bin filled with cotton and figures of penguins and polar bears.

The bin is a sensory station, where little ones can enjoy the different textures while learning about wintry animals.

Playmates Preschool at the church opened in 1968 and was one of the oldest preschools in Decatur. But thanks to COVID-19, the preschool closed in March 2020 and never reopened. A newly named All God's Children Preschool will open in that space on Jan. 5.

“When COVID hit, (Playmates) shut down, like all other schools did,” said the Rev. Ryan Travis, pastor of the church. “Our outstanding, longtime director decided to retire. And the church said, we're going to refocus on why we're having preschool in the first place.”

Playmates was a separated entity from the church, Travis said, though it was housed in the building, and the congregation wanted to have a greater hand in the running of the retooled preschool.

“This preschool had operated quasi-independently of the church,” he said. “It had its own direction that it went. And if we were going to reach out to the community with a preschool, we wanted to incorporate it more into the life of the church. We decided to relaunch with a new name and a new mission.”

All God's Children will be more overtly faith-based, with Travis holding chapel weekly, the church organist Rose Thompson providing music classes, and a new director/teacher, Stephanie Nihiser.

“We want children to learn character education and values along with the ABCs,” Travis said. “We will teach the basics of Christian faith along with the things that will make them kindergarten-ready.”

Children who are 3 or 4, and 5-year-olds whose birthdays fell too late to start kindergarten this year, are eligible to enroll. An open house will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, and classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 5. Call the church, (217) 877-2216. Preschool will be open 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday for the remainder of the school year, and registration will be open until spring. At first, Nihiser will be the only teacher, with a maximum of 10 students, but if interest exceeds that number, they will hire a second teacher. A second classroom is already waiting if that happens.

“That would be a good problem to have,” Nihiser said with a smile.

The children will have academic time, a snack and play time, but will not stay for lunch. The preschool has its own area in the church and an extensive outdoor play area with a pavilion. If the weather precludes outdoor play time, she said, there's an area in the church basement where the kids can ride wheeled toys and have other active play indoors.

“Preschool is more concentrated learning,” Nihiser said. “We don't have a nap time, they don't stay for lunch. It's more of a concentrated day. They'll still get their learning. They'll still work on writing. They're going to be doing art projects.”

She redecorated the main classroom and plans to have seasonally-themed learning, like the sensory station that is now set up for learning about winter animals. She also plans a field trip to Rock Springs Nature Center, where the kids will learn about hibernation and migration. One bulletin board is dedicated to children's art projects. She had to make a new calendar, too, because the one there still said March 2020.

“It was just like time had stopped,” she said with a laugh. “We have cubbies for them, they have places to hang their coats, and mailboxes. It's ready to go.”

