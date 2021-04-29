Watch now: Decatur educators react to Biden proposal

“That is a big part of the puzzle that we're in right now,” Wilkerson said. “And the other part is, so many people are on unemployment, even with 1,300 jobs available, but as long as they're getting unemployment and stimulus money, it's hard to get them to want to go to work.”

Eventually that money will run out, she warned, and people need to use their time now wisely.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you're receiving unemployment, look at jobs and training so when you get your last check it's not panic time,” she said. “If you've laid the groundwork, there's jobs out there and you need to do your homework and be ready. Don't wait.”

One way Biden's plan could improve that situation is if it includes a substantial increase in pay for those jobs to make them more attractive.

Baby TALK's birth-to-3 program is one that is short on staff, said Executive Director Cindy Bardeleben, and she's also seen a lot of people who have had to leave the workforce due to child care issues. That in turn affects other industries because parents have no options for their kids.