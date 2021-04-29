Watch now: Decatur educators react to Biden proposal

DECATUR — During the COVID-19 pandemic, women have left the workforce in droves.
With schools closed, many traditionally female-filled jobs like restaurants cut back or eliminated due to shutdowns, and kids learning from home, women have taken a hit as far as employment goes.
President Joe Biden, in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, proposed a $200 billion plan for universal preschool, a $109 billion investment over 10 years to provide two years of free community college to young adults and an $85 billion boost to Pell Grants, which would help low- and moderate-income students pay for tuition, fees, books and other college-related expenses.
Those plans could help people get back to work or train for a more lucrative position.
Richland Community College President Cris Valdez is cautiously optimistic, but wants more details.
“At Richland Community College, we support measures that provide expanded opportunities for members of our community to participate in higher education, meet their educational goals and be successful as a result of post-secondary education,” he said. “We wholeheartedly believe that these result in a stronger community. To that end, there are still many unknowns about the proposal, and we will continue to work and strategize ways to increase access, progress, and completion through a lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Employers are ready to hire right now, said Rocki Wilkerson, but filling them is challenging.
“I'm looking at our area right now, and we've got a lot of jobs available,” said Wilkerson, executive director of Workforce Investment Solutions. “A lot of women walked away from the workforce because they had no child care, no day care, no school because they were closed. If you don't have child care, it's difficult to go to work or go back to school. I feel like Workforce recognized that a long time ago. In order for people to be successful, we had to assist with child care and transportation while going back to school or work. That would help them.”
Wilkerson estimates there are 1,300 jobs available in the area at present, jobs she could help people secure. One wide-open area is child care and preschool teachers, she said. Even if a family can afford preschool, many of them are desperately in need of staff.
“That is a big part of the puzzle that we're in right now,” Wilkerson said. “And the other part is, so many people are on unemployment, even with 1,300 jobs available, but as long as they're getting unemployment and stimulus money, it's hard to get them to want to go to work.”
Eventually that money will run out, she warned, and people need to use their time now wisely.
“If you're receiving unemployment, look at jobs and training so when you get your last check it's not panic time,” she said. “If you've laid the groundwork, there's jobs out there and you need to do your homework and be ready. Don't wait.”
One way Biden's plan could improve that situation is if it includes a substantial increase in pay for those jobs to make them more attractive.
Baby TALK's birth-to-3 program is one that is short on staff, said Executive Director Cindy Bardeleben, and she's also seen a lot of people who have had to leave the workforce due to child care issues. That in turn affects other industries because parents have no options for their kids.
“We have seen many families, because there's a lack of child care available, that they're unable to work because they don't have reliable and safe and quality child care, so we either see families who can't work or who leave children in a less than ideal situation, and that's a concern as well,” she said. “We also think about school readiness and the environment that children are in. We want them in a quality, safe and loving environment as well.”
Bardeleben said the lack of qualified teachers for the smallest children is an issue, because it takes a lot of training and credentials, yet the pay doesn't reflect that.
“We also understand that our child care workers who support our littlest people are getting paid very little,” she said. “You can make more at Target than you can working in a child care center, and that's a concern. You have that training and should be appropriately being paid for that. If (preschools) can't find staff and then in turn, that means other folks can't work because there's not enough child care and it's not uncommon in Decatur for centers to have a room sitting empty because they can't find a teacher.”
Preschool can be an important time of preparation for school and quality preschool can make a big difference in a child's success, said Jacqui Hupp, executive director of Decatur Day Care Center.
“I think (Biden's proposal) would help all the centers,” Hupp said. “Any type of funding or support for early childhood would help all the centers. If the proposal is saying that it would be at no or reduced cost, or like public school, that would benefit the most. We see the need for early childhood education and the importance it has for lifelong education.”
