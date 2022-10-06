Watch now: Decatur FFA members get a taste of ADM

DECATUR — Dominick Brown held a little black bunny in his arms, stroking and rocking her, while FFA students at MacArthur High School met with Archer Daniels Midland executives on Tuesday.

Her name is Millie and her sister, Tilly, hopped around a nearby table, getting her fair share of petting from the other students.

All the FFA students have a project for their Supervised Agricultural Experience requirements, said Jami Keck, who introduced her fellow members and told the executives a little about each one. Dominick's is the bunnies. Her own is taking care of the goats at the Living Science Farm on the grounds of American Dreamer STEM Academy.

“For a lot of us, (the project) is our final,” Jami said. “We're doing ours as an honors project. It's a lot of fun.”

Warren Barrett is the son of the owners of The Secret Garden florist.

“That's agriculture, too, I guess,” he said with a chuckle.

“ADM has supported a wide range of diverse enrichment activities in the past, and is now dialed in to focus the company’s support on our agriculture program,” said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, which handles grants and donations for the district. “The Howard G. Buffett Foundation continues its ongoing sponsorship of the Ag Academy by building the FFA Ag Education Center (which is underway on South U.S. 51), and providing land and equipment and guidance as the program expands. Howard has been very directly involved in conceiving and designing and implementing the plan for the FFA facility and continues to think of new ways to enrich the experience for students in the Academy.”

Jami had other ideas about what her career would be when she started high school, she said, but the Ag Academy has changed her course. She's interested in animal science now and planning to be a veterinarian. Dominick said he wants to be an ag teacher.

“There are 102 unfilled ag teaching positions (in Illinois) this year,” Shields said. Decatur schools are fortunate to have four ag teachers, which has allowed the program to grow.

“We have small animal science, large animal science, wildlife management and ag business,” said ag teacher Becca Merrill, who had to drop ag mechanics due the number of students and the lack of space in the high schools, but that won't be a problem next year when the program moves into its new building, financed by the Howard Buffett Foundation.

The FFA Ag Education Center includes an arena, a culinary arts area, classrooms and labs.

“ADM is selfish,” said Kimberly Hurm, director of innovation and commercialization. “We want to hire you someday.”

At the company's Science and Technology Center, students learned about ADM's research into food ingredients which companies can use to enhance plant-based products, such as a “chicken” nugget under development. Ko-Lan Tsung, plant-based solutions scientist, gave the students a sample and said she wanted their true opinion of it because she's still working on perfecting it.

“You guys are my guinea pigs,” she said, smiling.

“It was pretty good,” said Jayden Brady, who told Tsung that he is focusing on a farm-to-table career path.

In the beverage lab, Shawn Sprankle, manager of beverage applications, had the students participate in a triangle test: three samples of a cola product. He wanted to know if they could taste a difference in any of them.

Wyatt Richardson knew right away which one was Coke Zero and said the other two were regular Coke. He drinks both regularly at relatives' homes. Jaden Hirtman, on the other hand, is a Mountain Dew drinker, so she couldn't taste any difference among the three.

Afterward, the students, using a base sports drink made at the facility for just such tests, experimented with creating their own sports drink with a variety of flavors available from cherry to avocado. Some of their concoctions were tasty and some, not so much, which is what Sprankle expected, he said.

The idea of the visit, said ag teacher Scott Davidson, was to expose the kids to the variety of careers available in agriculture. It's not just about farming.

“A lot of our students who live and who grew up in Decatur don't know all the opportunities in agriculture that ADM has to offer, specifically in regard to science, so being able to come in and get some hands-on experience like this will be a memory they won't soon forget,” he said.