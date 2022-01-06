Watch now: Decatur gets to meet the 2 finalists who want to be the next superintendent of schools

DECATUR — The taxpayers who will pay their salaries got a first look Wednesday evening at the two finalists vying to be picked as the next Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.

Candidates Malika Savoy-Brooks and Michael Gaal were introduced in back to back webinar sessions staged at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. They talked about themselves and why they each believe they are the ideal choice to lead students into the future, and then took questions from the public.

The Board of Education had previously kept the finalists' names a closely-guarded secret. Now, with everything out in the open, the board said it also invited the public to provide written feedback which “Board members will read and review prior to making their final decision.”

The board has stated that it wants either Superintendent Savoy-Brooks or Superintendent Gaal in place by spring in a job that, previously, paid more than $200,000 a year.

Introducing herself first at 6 p.m., the webinar audience of more than 300 learned that Savoy-Brooks is currently Chief of Academic Supports Officer for the School District of Philadelphia.

She said she was attracted to the Decatur job because the district’s strategic plan focused on developing a well-rounded education for all students.

“How do we do that? We do that by ensuring that every student we service has access to quality instruction and a quality environment,” she said.

Questions ranged from asking how she would show she is listening to the viewpoints of others to ensuring the work of the school district was done with adequate public scrutiny.

Savoy-Brooks said she believed in an “all hands on deck” approach that left nobody out of what was going on. She said her decisions and ideas would be communicated to staff through “round table discussions” and the public would be informed through efforts like regularly updated websites.

Asked how she would get on with unions, Savoy-Brooks said she had been a union member herself and had just got done negotiating contracts with the unions in her current district.

“It was tough but we centered it around the students,” she said, saying that everybody has to remember what the focus of education is.

She said if she lands the job here, her task would be crafting an educational system that would ensure “Decatur can thrive.”

As superintendent candidates go, her rival comes from a very different background: Gaal is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot who left the service to immediately launch himself into an education career. He has been Deputy Chancellor of Washington, D.C. Public Schools and Chief Operations Officer and elementary Network Leader in the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan, based in Detroit.

His resume also includes being President of Sales for New Jersey-based Beable Education, which its website describes as a “public-benefit corporation” marketing a literacy system that is designed to speed up learning and capabilities in K-12 education.

Gaal, with an educational background in engineering and math and experience gained in living in 20 communities scattered across the world, said he would bring a wealth of that experience to Decatur.

He said he knows how to build effective organizations that deliver results and include everybody on the path to success. “Every student must be known individually for their own strengths and interests, then teaching and learning can occur,” he said.

“They must be loved before they can be taught.”

He describes his leadership style as “hands-on”, which meant getting out of the office and spending a whole day at different schools to learn what their issues were and see first hand what was happening there.

“Arriving before the first bell and staying until the end of the day,” he explained.

In response to a question, he said Decatur would be his first superintendent’s job but he wasn't interested in just using it as a stepping stone to go somewhere else.

“Five years is the minimum time superintendents should be in the seat,” he explained. “But when I think it’s a 13 year product cycle, it’s really scary for me to determine that you could make a decision on a child who is in the sixth or seventh grade and not actually be there for them to graduate and think you had actually made a difference.

“So yes, this would be my first superintendency and I would love for it to be my last superintendency.”

There is still time to express your views on who should get the job in Decatur: go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/dpsforumfeedback to leave your opinion.

