Watch now: Decatur high school graduates get their moment in the spotlight

Mann said she recently was accepted to Western Illinois University and plans to study criminal justice and law enforcement while pursuing a minor in sociology.

"I've been waiting for this moment and she's been through a lot," Henderson said. "All I can say is she did it, she made it through."

A total of 192 seniors graduated from Eisenhower this year, 68 of which have decided to walk across the stage and receive a diploma in person during one of the three available days. At MacArthur, 269 seniors graduated. According to MacArthur staff members on hand, 121 of the graduates had taken the walk as of Saturday afternoon.

"It was definitely weird, but I'm still glad they were able to figure out a way to recognize us for our accomplishments," said Jurnee Flournoy, a graduating MacArthur senior. "It hasn't been easy, but I've definitely overcome a lot."

The 18-year-old honor student said a key takeaway during her high school experience was learning the value of time management. She's continuing her basketball career at the college level, having signed Friday to play at Lincoln College.

No matter the school, the class of 2020 won't soon forget the final year of their high school experience.