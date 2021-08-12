Watch now: Decatur high school uniforms mark 10th anniversary

DECATUR — In 2011, when Decatur Public Schools instituted a uniform for high school students, Alana Banks was a member of the Superintendent's Youth Advisory Council and helped create the dress code.

Then a junior at Eisenhower High School, Banks was an active and involved student and wanted to make the dress code sensitive to the socioeconomic status of students' families. A majority of Decatur's students fall into the low-income category.

The uniforms were implemented as part of the overall High School Reform Plan under then-Superintendent Gloria Davis. The plan also included a series of community meetings to discuss upgrading the high schools and major changes to how high school education was constructed. Both Eisenhower and MacArthur underwent extensive renovations.

“There were also some comments about how the uniforms would motivate students to learn,” said Banks, now a member of the Decatur school board. “The biggest thing we heard was clothing, the name brands, were distracting, and also conversations about young kids who participate in gun violence and gangs, to avoid the colors. Those are the factors that went into it. It would clean up the image of the students and better motivate them to succeed, adding discipline to their lives.”

Uniforms were either loved or hated by families at the time, with very little middle ground. Some families complained that buying a specific set of clothes just for school was a financial hardship, while others looked at it the way Banks did: it would give the students one fewer thing to distract them.

At the time, the rules were strict. Khaki bottoms and a polo shirt on top in specific colors, depending on the school. No hoodies. Pants had to be worn at the waist and include a belt, and shirts that were the wrong shade of blue or gray, for example, were not allowed.

The district released a list of vendors who carried the right colors, but parents complained that those items were expensive, when local stores carried polo shirts and khaki pants already. The problem was that the colors locally might not meet the strict guidelines.

Over the intervening years, the dress code has relaxed and this year, for example, because polo shirts are in short supply at stores in Decatur, the district will allow solid-color T-shirts this year only, in the approved colors, which have expanded to include black, yellow (at Eisenhower only), blue (at MacArthur), white and gray. Pants can be khaki, tan or black. Cargo pants are allowed now, which weren't before, and hoodies are allowed if the hood is worn down during the school day. Spirit wear is allowed as the shirt, as well, something students asked for, and belts have no restrictions as to color or style as long as the buckle is school-appropriate.

Female Muslim students who wear a scarf as part of their religious practice can obtain permission to wear them at school from their principal, and color is up to the student, though scarves are otherwise prohibited, as are bandannas, headbands worn on the forehead, hats and doo-rags.

“This was implemented my senior year,” said Zakari Briggs. “I was heartbroken, but I remember enjoying it eventually and I got 'most likely to rock the uniform' as my senior superlative.”

With students out of school most of last year, said Eisenhower Principal Amy Zahm, a lot of students outgrew their uniforms and will need new ones for the upcoming school year, which begins on Aug. 16.

“The Superintendent's Youth Advisory Council Group, before COVID, was working on different research and presentations to present to (former Superintendent) Dr. Fregeau,” Zahm said. “At that time, students agreed they didn't hate the uniform, they just wanted some changes. The main change was the hoodies and school spirit wear. I support school spirit wear 100 percent. It's part of the climate and culture and you should be able to wear it every day if you want to. We haven't been able to implement that because we haven't been in school.”

The schools respect students' differing cultures, Zahm said, which is why Muslim girls can wear their scarves, and girls who wear headbands or hair wraps, as many do, will be allowed to do so.

Kaydence Haag, who will be a senior at Eisenhower this year, is most happy about the hoodies. She's often cold at school, and being able to wear a hoodie will make her much more comfortable.

“I think that's a very good opportunity for a lot of students,” Kaydence said. “I know it was very difficult during my first two years of high school to find jackets with no hoods or polos and khakis. We still have khakis and black pants for our uniform, but having solid-color T-shirts is easier to get than polos or jackets with no hood on them.”

Nakya Smith, also a senior, said she might not even have to shop for school clothes thanks to the addition of solid T-shirts to the dress code.

“I already have that stuff,” she said.

Both girls also mentioned the cost of uniforms and that students who are low-income might find it less of a burden to buy school clothes with the changes in place. Plain T-shirts are cheap and easy to find and, like Nakya, many students might already have enough of those without buying more.

Evan Mellon isn't a fan of the uniform, but if they have to wear them, he said, he's glad the T-shirts, and the spirit wear, have been added to the dress code. He said he'll be more comfortable as a result.

