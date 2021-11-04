Watch now: Decatur LSA Share the Gift fundraiser underway

Last year, the winner had to kiss a farm animal. And this year, the winner will be turned into a human sundae.
“The staff member that gets the most money gets into a kiddie pool and the students are going to make them an ice cream sundae,” Nolen said. “They're going to dump ice cream on them, they'll get syrup and cherries and whatever the kids come up with. They're all hoping they do not win this year,” she added with a laugh.
While brainstorming what this year's “prize” would be for the winning staff members, someone suggested a pie in the face but, Nolen said, she “took it to a new level.” Some online searching turned up other fundraisers with human ice cream sundaes, and it just had to be done.
The staff members in question are religion and social studies teacher Al Bardeleben, history and geography teacher Amy Yusko, executive director and elementary principal Joel Witt, St. Paul's Lutheran Church's associate pastor Rev. Bill Grueninger, athletic director Kurt Younghouse, chemistry and physics teacher Kyle Gilbert, and third grade teacher Karli Grueninger. As of Thursday, Bardeleben was in the lead.
Next week, the field will be narrowed to the top six, and the week after that, to the top three. An assembly on Monday, Nov. 22, will reveal the winner, who will submit to being “sundaed.”
Businesses and individuals who want to donate can mail a check to the Lutheran School Association, 2001 E. Mound Road, Decatur, IL 62526, visit lsadecatur.net and click on the "donate" button, or drop off a check in the high school office. A donation of $100 will buy all the presents for one child.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Rachel Poland watches as Jagger Royer, far left, and Briley Housh practice poses for a photo of the student council with items they purchased for Share the Gift at LSA Tuesday afternoon. Poland was among three students who chose the bike as a gift for a foster child.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Jillian Jones tries out the bike that she, Rachel Poland, right, and a third student selected to give to a foster child as Hayley Smith, middle, looks on during Share the Gift activities at LSA Tuesday.
PHOTOS: LSA Student Council Participates in Share the Gift
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Rachel Poland watches as Jagger Royer, far left, and Briley Housh practice poses for a photo of the student council with items they purchased for Share the Gift at LSA Tuesday afternoon. Poland was among three students who chose the bike as a gift for a foster child.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Jackson Allen wraps a gift for a foster child during Share the Gift activities at LSA.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Jillian Jones tries out the bike that she, Rachel Poland, right, and a third student selected to give to a foster child as Hayley Smith, middle, looks on during Share the Gift activities at LSA Tuesday.
