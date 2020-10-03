Watch now: Decatur Montessori students and teacher have orchestra online

Jennifer Power's mother has a violin, but when her daughter, Katie, 9, wanted to join the orchestra class, that violin was too big for her. This is Katie's first year in the Montessori school. The family rented a violin the right size for Katie, and Rodriguez held a socially-distant in-person class to tune the kids' instruments, and give them some pointers on the tension they should have in the bow hair and how to adjust the shoulder rest. She also put tape on the violins' necks so the kids would know where to place their fingers, a common practice for beginning string players.

“She's enjoying it and it gives her an opportunity to learn something,” Power said. “I'm sure in-person would be ideal, but given the circumstances, the instructor is competent and kind, and (Katie) is definitely learning. We're all learning to do things we didn't think we could do online.”

Rodriguez has 80 students altogether, in all stages from the preschool class through eighth grade. Older students, who have been playing for a while, don't need the same specific assistance that the younger ones do.

Dwaine Goforth is glad he can learn no matter how he has to do it.

“I like it a lot,” said the fourth-grader. “I decided to take orchestra because I thought it would be fun and it is fun.”