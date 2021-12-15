Watch now: Decatur pastor in gender remarks controversy gets booted from Millikin review board

DECATUR — The fallout continues from Decatur Pastor Walter “Wally” Carlson’s controversial gender remarks at Millikin University’s winter commencement.

On Wednesday, Millikin confirmed that Carlson, pastor of Sharon United Methodist Church, has been booted from his membership of the school’s Institutional Review Board.

“Rev. Carlson is no longer part of Millikin’s Institutional Review Board, effective immediately,” said Dane Lisser, Millikin’s director of Media Relations & Publications. “That is our statement.”

Lisser declined to comment further on why Carlson is suddenly gone from the board, which now lists 10 members, mostly academics. The board is tasked with reviewing research projects involving human participants to ensure their “rights and welfare,” according to the school’s website.

Carlson’s sudden departure comes in the wake of his comments at Sunday’s commencement during the invocation, or opening prayer.

He had told the more than 100 graduates and their families that, on the controversial subject these days of gender, the preferred use in reference to God was male pronouns, and he would be using those.

Members of the college’s LGBTQ community had reacted angrily to the gender reference, and took it as an insult. Carlson, who did not immediately return calls for comment, had later posted a Facebook video in which he said he meant no disrespect at all but any misunderstanding was his fault for not making his meaning clear.

That video has since been removed and official Millikin video of the winter commencement has edited out all of the pastor's remarks and prayer.

Millikin, which has since pledged to vet all future speakers’ remarks before major events, issued a campus-wide apology. School President Jim Reynolds said: “His comments regarding gender do not reflect nor represent the values of our university. We were not aware of his remarks prior to the ceremony and were surprised and disappointed by them, just as many of you were.”

