Watch now: Decatur Public Library middle school book club meets author over Zoom

What his teachers didn't realize about comic books, Craft said, is that they used difficult words like “annihilation” which sent him to the dictionary, and that improved his vocabulary and spelling.

In high school, he was expected to read books like “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair; “As I Lay Dying” by William Faulkner; “Great Expectations” by Charles Dickens; and “An American Tragedy” by Theodore Dreiser.

“Do you know what the tragedy (in that book) was?” Craft said. “It was 800 pages long.”

The only character in all those books that he had any interest in was Pip, the protagonist in “Great Expectations,” and he did like that book as a result, but it made him start wondering why none of the classics featured African-American characters living regular lives. He decided that if he wanted books like that, he'd have to write them himself. Always interested in drawing, he began making up his own comic book characters. Eventually that led to “Mama's Boyz,” a comic strip, and then to the graphic novels. He does the writing and the illustrations.