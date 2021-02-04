Watch now: Decatur Public Library middle school book club meets author over Zoom

DECATUR — Jerry Craft was not a reader when he was in middle school.
Yet the author of Newbery award-winner “The New Kid” and its sequel “Class Act” loved comic books, specifically Marvel comics like Spider-Man.
“Teachers told me comics would rot your brain,” Craft said during a Zoom meeting with the Decatur Public Library's middle school book club on Thursday. “What they loved, I hated, and what I loved, they hated.”
Craft's visit with the book club was paid for by a Healing Illinois grant funded by the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, the Illinois Department of Human Services through the Chicago Community Trust and Friends of the Decatur Public Library. The grant paid for Craft's appearance and copies of “Class Act,” which the students received to keep. This session drew 99 registered kids, including a class at Central A&M which streamed it in the library.
The book club meets over Zoom at the Decatur Public Library due to COVID-19, and is hosted by Kabedi Mulomede and Kaream Williams, both Decatur Public Schools employees with a lively interest in reading and in young people.
What his teachers didn't realize about comic books, Craft said, is that they used difficult words like “annihilation” which sent him to the dictionary, and that improved his vocabulary and spelling.
In high school, he was expected to read books like “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair; “As I Lay Dying” by William Faulkner; “Great Expectations” by Charles Dickens; and “An American Tragedy” by Theodore Dreiser.
“Do you know what the tragedy (in that book) was?” Craft said. “It was 800 pages long.”
The only character in all those books that he had any interest in was Pip, the protagonist in “Great Expectations,” and he did like that book as a result, but it made him start wondering why none of the classics featured African-American characters living regular lives. He decided that if he wanted books like that, he'd have to write them himself. Always interested in drawing, he began making up his own comic book characters. Eventually that led to “Mama's Boyz,” a comic strip, and then to the graphic novels. He does the writing and the illustrations.
Both the books the middle school club has read by Craft are connected but each stands alone. Mulomede said most of the club members read the first book in September as part of the book club, and of those who didn't read it then, several read it before reading “Class Act.”
Because the books are graphic novels, they appeal to a wide range of readers, Williams said.
“I love how (the author) captures the imagination and the things that people of color go through on a daily basis,” Williams said.
Craft said he wanted to ensure his two sons, now 21 and 23, grew up loving reading, and he surrounded them with books they could relate to, such as Harry Potter and the Lord of the Rings books.
Mulomede's brother is in middle school, and graphic novels appeal to him more than chapter books, she said.
“You see the animation and the expressions on their faces, so you know how they're actually feeling in the moment,” she said.
