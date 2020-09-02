Watch now: Decatur Public Library offers online resources during pandemic

DECATUR – The day the Decatur Public Library closed in March for the pandemic, the children's department staff began offering nightly story times online.
The “7 O'Clock Story Time” videos ran on the library's Facebook page and website Monday through Friday from March 17 to Aug. 14 and in that time garnered 190,000 views, said library assistant John Schirle.
“They were very popular,” Schirle said. “We wanted to do something different in the fall with school starting, but one thing is, we were concerned that publisher permissions were expiring. We couldn't do those without permission from the publishers.”
The solution was "Folk Tale Friday."
Every week, a member of the staff will choose a folk tale from somewhere around the world and tell the story, complete with costumes and props. Folk tales were passed down through oral tradition, and while there are certainly books that contain versions of them, the tales themselves are public domain and come in many versions.
For example, Schirle has filmed his retelling of “Little Red Riding Hood” and made a few changes. Instead of “the woodsman” saving Red and Grandma from the Big Bad Wolf, it's a firefighter. Schirle plays all the parts as he tells the story, using various wigs and costumes.
“We can tell a folk tale without reading it out of a particular book,” Schirle said. “And a lot of folk tales are educational and a lot of kids don't know traditional folk tales.”
Library assistant Susan Bishop, who with Alissa Henkel acts out stories as READiculous, said the library has expanded its Rebecca Caudill Award discussion group to all fourth-eighth graders. Formerly, the group was for homeschooled students, who don't get a chance to help choose the Rebecca Caudill winners each year. Children vote on their favorites at school. Beginning this month, students can read a book from the nominated titles, and join in a Zoom meeting to discuss them. Visit the children's department or email kidsbookclubs@decaturlibrary.org.
A middle school book discussion group with Decatur educators Kabedi Mulomede and Kaream Williams meets by Zoom, also, and has grown from a handful of kids to more than 40. Several sessions are scheduled to keep each session small enough to allow everyone to participate. Register for that group in the children's department, too.
And a boon for parents whose kids are in remote learning is Tutor.com. With a library card, Schirle said, library patrons can have access to a live tutor from noon to midnight seven days a week.
Tutors are available for a wide variety of subjects and ages, from elementary grades through adult learners.
“They've been ramping up since spring,” Schirle said, due to so many schools choosing remote learning and more and more families in need of assistance. The library pays a subscription fee to the site, and a library cardholder can use it for free.
Book discussions are also available for adults, and links are available on the library's webpage. Some of the events coming up include authors either live or by video.
“We also do 'take and makes,'” said reference librarian Alix Frazier. Those are take-home craft kits with all the materials and directions, and are available for all ages. Due to the pandemic, the library isn't able to hold its in-person classes, and the kits provide an alternative. “We're trying to make one geared toward adults, young adults and children each month.”
Past projects are on the website, too, with adequate instructions to allow library patrons to let their creativity take over.
“For example, if you didn't know how to sew on a button before, you can learn to sew a button,” she said. “We do have them set up so if you go to the take and make page you can find instructions and we try to give them as much as we can.”
No excuses: 47 vintage photos of Decatur playing football
We are the champions
Veteran lineman
Tony Cruz and Jim Buck
The quartet of quarterback
Stephen Decatur's backfield lettermen
Stephen Decatur Quarterbacks
St. Teresa's defense
St. Teresa running backs
Squirts
Spartan Strategy
Senior backs
Returning to the line
Returning a kick
Reds getting ready
Pressure's on
Playing for Generals
Pass-catchers
Offensive weapons
Muscling up
Mighty MacArthur
Making a point
MacArthur players
Looking for a winning season
Lettermen
Lakeview's defense
Lakeview running backs
Lakeview quarterback
Lakeview lettermen
Lakeview lettermen
Instruction time
Hopeful
Gilbert and Tomlinson
Gene Stimler
Football team
Five of the backs
First team
First line of defense
Elliott Kennedy
Eisenhower gridders
Eisenhower defenders
Decatur team
Champs again
Another huddle
All-city prep team
A big day
1965 All-City Prep Team
1931 D.H.S. football team
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!