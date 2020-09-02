Watch now: Decatur Public Library offers online resources during pandemic

And a boon for parents whose kids are in remote learning is Tutor.com. With a library card, Schirle said, library patrons can have access to a live tutor from noon to midnight seven days a week.

Tutors are available for a wide variety of subjects and ages, from elementary grades through adult learners.

“They've been ramping up since spring,” Schirle said, due to so many schools choosing remote learning and more and more families in need of assistance. The library pays a subscription fee to the site, and a library cardholder can use it for free.

Book discussions are also available for adults, and links are available on the library's webpage. Some of the events coming up include authors either live or by video.

“We also do 'take and makes,'” said reference librarian Alix Frazier. Those are take-home craft kits with all the materials and directions, and are available for all ages. Due to the pandemic, the library isn't able to hold its in-person classes, and the kits provide an alternative. “We're trying to make one geared toward adults, young adults and children each month.”

Past projects are on the website, too, with adequate instructions to allow library patrons to let their creativity take over.