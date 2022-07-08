Watch now: Decatur Public Schools drop high school uniform requirement

DECATUR — Sammantha Barrera liked uniforms at the high schools.

“It gave less opportunities for bullies to bully kids for not having things, and it's a good start for kids to understand this is professional life,” she said. “When you get in a job, you have a dress code to abide by. It got them ready for the real world.”

Her son, Jesus, is going into his sophomore year at Eisenhower High School. She said he liked uniforms, too.

"He can roll out of bed and grab school clothes and not worry about things matching, and everyone's wearing the same thing," she said.

Decatur Public Schools instituted a uniform in 2011, requiring students to wear khaki pants and polo shirts in specific colors — black or white for Eisenhower, blue or white at MacArthur. Pants had to have a belt and be worn at the waist.

Over the years, the requirements have loosened and during the pandemic school years of 2020 and 2021, students could wear spirit shirts and solid color T-shirts. During May 2022, the district dropped uniforms entirely as a trial run.

During a presentation to the school board on June 14, Director of Student Services Lawrence Trimble revealed the results of a survey given to staff, parents and students about the one-month trial. With 454 responses, the survey showed that the majority of respondents, 72%, supported eliminating uniforms. When asked if eliminating uniforms during May had decreased discipline problems, half of respondents said yes, 32% said no, and the remainder said “maybe.”

Uniforms will no longer be required as of the first day of school, Aug. 15.

The change means that the only school that still requires a uniform is American Dreamer STEM Academy, and Principal Rida Ellis said she hopes that families will donate uniforms to her school. Students in K-5 must wear khakis and blue polo shirts; students in 6-8 can wear red, white or blue polo shirts. Accidents happen, and if a child needs a change of clothes or doesn't have a uniform, the staff keeps spares at school, freshly washed and ready to go.

The new dress code guidelines, which will be part of the Student Code of Conduct up for approval by the board at the July 12 meeting, call for the areas between the armpit and mid-thigh to be fully covered. Tank tops are allowed if they have regular straps, not spaghetti straps. No house slippers, pajamas, mesh or see-through clothing is allowed unless there is an undershirt beneath the mesh or see-through portion.

“Destructed” jeans with large holes in the thigh area must have something like leggings underneath. Leggings on their own must be opaque or covered with shorts or a skirt.

No headgear is allowed, other than for religious or medical reasons and no sunglasses indoors. Tinted prescription eyewear is allowed.

T-shirts must not have pictures or words that are lewd, violent, promoting illegal substances, alcohol or tobacco products, discriminatory messages or hate speech, and no oversized and multiple chains as jewelry, though regular necklaces, earrings and rings are fine. Band T-shirts are allowed if they do not include words or pictures that would not be allowed otherwise.

Eliminating uniforms came as good news to parent Krystal Bennett.

“The uniforms doesn't solve anything,” Bennett said. “As a parent, we would have to spend more money (to buy) both uniform clothes and regular clothes. And they needed new uniforms every year because they grow or clothes would fade. So it isn't saving the parent anything financially.

"I drive a school bus and see firsthand how these kids act. If a kid wants to bully, they will find anything to pick at. Clothes is the smallest part for a bully to pick at. We shouldn't try to make kids dress differently for a bully. We need to handle the bully problem.”

Her daughter, Kaliyah Bennett, worked with board member Alana Banks and fellow students to create a petition and proposal for the board to consider dropping the uniforms. Banks was part of the student committee who came up with the original uniforms in 2011.

“We believe that not having uniforms will solve problems,” Kaliyah said. “What we wear shouldn’t affect our school time. With uniforms students would get sent out of class for not having the correct clothes on, which is taking away from our learning time.

"Most kids would like to be comfortable in leggings and a hoodie. Fully covered, instead of wearing khakis and a polo. Or some kids like to express themselves with what they wear. And we deserve to have the ability to focus on our school work rather than worried about dress code, or class being disrupted by a code violation.”