Watch now: Decatur Public Schools' extended day program is 'rocking and rolling'

DECATUR — Montessori Academy of Peace is a little chaotic as the Extended Day program gets rolling after school.

One group of kids has dinner while another group has free play time. Then the second group eats while the first has play time. On a rainy day, they can't go outside, so the adults find fun for them indoors.

And Alexis Newbon, site coordinator, laughs about how crazy it can get.

“We really try to push for making it as fun as we can for the kids as well as providing that academic piece as well,” she said. “Right now, I am one of the later starting schools, so my biggest chunk is in the morning. I have from 6 (a.m.) to 8:55 full of kids. I usually get from 50 to 70 kids in the morning.”

The program is at 13 buildings in the district and began on Sept. 7. The idea, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, was to provide academic support for kids who are still catching up after more than a year of remote learning, enrichment in areas like art and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and recreation.

Recommended for you…

“It was to bridge two gaps,” Grayned said. “The academic focus is on trying to have our students have academic support and the enrichment piece of exposing them to arts and different clubs, and fill the gap of a child care resource that we've heard from many families is needed.”

Parents who have to be at work earlier than the start of school, or later than school lets out, have had difficulty finding other child care options due to staffing shortages that have hit day care centers and many other businesses. The extended day program answers that need and is free for families.

“This is my child's first year at Montessori,” said parent Suzi Rots, whose daughter Avarie Crutcher is in the Pre-K-3 class. “We were looking for something after school and thought it was huge that it was free, and I know they have structured programs, and I'm happy for her to be in the same school with the same group of kids that she's learning with all day.”

Avarie hasn't cried once all year, Rotz said, and in fact is excited to go to school early and play with her friends before the school day starts. It also helps that Avarie's teacher is one of the after-school staff, so she has a consistent and trusted adult nearby all day.

Families sign their children up for the program and indicate no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday how many days the kids will be in the program. They can choose morning, afternoon or both, and kids can attend every day, one day a week, or whatever suits the family's schedule. Staff includes certified teachers, paraprofessionals, college and high school students, and the hope is that by spring, kids can also enjoy field trips and chances to be part of Scouts, visits from Children's Museum of Illinois personnel, and other enrichment activities.

The program is paid for by COVID relief funds. The district received $71 million to pay for equipment and programs to help combat learning loss and other issues related to the pandemic.

“We felt like this was a good use of those funds and trying to catch them up and get back to normal post-pandemic,” Grayned said “We're always making changes and improvements, and we're serving 500 students a week, from Pre-K to eighth grade.”

Addison Daily, a fifth-grader at the Montessori school, attends every day.

“I like it,” she said. “It means I get to spend more time with my friends.”

And there's enough fun to keep it from feeling like a really long school day, added Neriah Boey, a fourth-grader. The adults make sure of that.

"We're rocking and rolling," Grayned said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Extended Day program at Decatur Public Schools WHEN: As early as 6 a.m. and late as 5:30 p.m., before and after school COST: Free to DPS families MORE INFORMATION: dps61.org/extendedday

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.