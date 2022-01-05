Watch now: Decatur Public Schools identifies second superintendent candidate

DECATUR — Michael Gaal is the second of two candidates identified as a finalist for the position of superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.

Gaal was introduced Wednesday during the second of two virtual forums to introduce the candidates to the community. Malika Savoy-Brooks, chief academic supports officer at the School District of Philadelphia, is the other finalist.

According to his LinkedIn page, Gaal is president of sales of Beable Education. Prior to that he held senior leadership roles at several large urban districts, including Deputy Chancellor, Washington, DC Public Schools; Chief of Staff, Oakland, California Unified School District; and Chief Operations Officer and Elementary Network Leader, Education Achievement Authority of Michigan in Detroit. He also is an Air Force veteran.

The board is seeking a replacement for Paul Fregeau, who left the district effective July 1 to take a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. In July, Bobbi Williams, retired assistant superintendent, was named interim superintendent for Decatur while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

