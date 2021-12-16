Watch now: Decatur Public Schools' Prep Academy celebrates first successful semester

DECATUR — The students in Decatur Public Schools' Prep Academy are the “trailblazers.”

“Just hearing them talk about how it was challenging, but the camaraderie and the teacher support and feeling like they could do it, it's been amazing,” said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning.

Like students in band or sports, the Prep Academy students have formed a community built around common interests and goals, Grayned said, which is what organizers had hoped for. It took about two years of hard work to lay the groundwork for the program, but she's pleased with the progress.

The Prep Academy offers high school students the chance to earn an associate's degree at the same time they're earning a high school diploma, at no cost to the families. The district partnered with Richland Community College, which offered a discounted tuition, and thanks to grants and donations, students who successfully complete the four-year program will graduate with their high school class and also walk across the stage at Richland to accept a degree, giving them a head start on college. Richland has transfer agreements with a number of Illinois universities and most students will be able to enter college as juniors, saving their families considerable cost.

All 52 students who began the program in August have successfully completed their first semester and celebrated at their respective high schools on Thursday. The enrollment process for next year's freshmen will begin in mid-February, Grayned said.

“One of the amazing gifts about this program is word of mouth and how it travels and how it really is a step in making our district unique,” Grayned said. Parents and students have already begun asking when they can sign up for next year's cohort.

“I had the opportunity to travel across the country to research programs like this,” said MacArthur High School Principal Cordell Ingram at his school's breakfast celebration. “I've been an advocate from day one. I knew it could work, that students can do this. To see you do it, to see your faces in the hall and see you handling the (work) load is amazing, but for me, not surprising.”

Teacher Jonathan Hartzmart pursued a master's degree in the hope that he would be able to teach dual credit classes such as English 101, which he is teaching at MacArthur, he said. His students are not only taking college classes, they're taking honors classes and advanced placement classes and it takes time management skills to make it all work.

“A lot of them take real pride in their work, and don't just want to turn in anything, they want to turn in amazing work,” he said. “For all of us, it's a juggling act, but a really fun one as well. For me, it's teaching in ways I didn't think I'd teach, and teaching information I didn't know I'd teach.”

“You could tell you had a lot of love and support,” said student Morgan Steffeny. “We didn't have to feel like we were alone. In a project, you had classmates helping or the teacher would help you and for me, it boosted my confidence in what I can do.”

Richland dean of liberal arts Jessica Pickel worked with a program in graduate school that sent groups of students to college together with the goal of creating a small community among them.

“What Morgan was talking about, this sense of feeling supported and encouraged along the way, that is amazing,” Pickel said. “That is exactly what we want out of this program.”

Charlotte Bramer, another student, said she hadn't been sure what to expect out of the program. The assignments aren't necessarily difficult, but the directions are sometimes vague and she has to figure out what is wanted.

“The most challenging is that most of the assignments are about yourself,” she said. “Like right now, our final is an autobiographical sketch and I find those kind of hard to write.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

