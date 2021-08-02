Watch now: Decatur Public Schools releases back to school plan

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools students will return to classes five days a week in person this month. The first day of school for students is Aug. 16.

The school board on Monday held a special meeting and announced the back to school plan, cautioning that if circumstances and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health should change, school procedures would change as well.

Guidelines changed on Monday before the meeting, and could change rapidly between now and when schools open, said Kathy Horath, executive director of Macon-Piatt Special Education District and the head of the committee who made the back to school plan.

As of now, the plan is to encourage all students and staff who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines have not yet been approved for children under 12.

"We want our children in class five days a week," Horath said. "No hybrid, no remote. We recommend that we operate a full school day."

Research has shown that students don't do as well academically in remote or virtual learning environments, Horath said, and the Illinois State Board of Education has recommended a return to full time in person learning.

Students unable to attend school in person due to medical reasons should contact their building principal, but under guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, only medical exemption would qualify for home study.

Masks are not required, but all students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear them indoors. Masks will be mandatory on school buses. Lunchrooms will be expanded to assist with social distancing, and classrooms will be set up for as much social distancing as possible.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown said he would prefer masks be mandatory for students and adults as well as anyone who enters a school building, in light of the fact that children under 12 can't yet get a vaccine.

"I just diagnosed three people (with COVID-19) who were fully vaccinated," said Collins-Brown, who is a health care provider. "This Delta variant is very deadly, and my daughter is 11 and has asthma and could catch COVID-19 from a 15-year-old who isn't vaccinated."

Fellow board member Regan Lewis agreed with him.

"I think that you'll find that everybody sitting up here (on the board) agrees with you," she said. "Masking should be required for everybody stepping foot in our schools."

Extensive discussion about the need to require masks for both students and staff resulted in the board's expressed desire to put a change into the language of the back to school plan from "should" wear a mask to "shall" wear a mask, which the district legal counsel said could not be put to a vote until the regular board meeting on Aug. 10.

Board President Dan Oakes said the policies will change as guidelines and recommendations change, and the district will have to be ready to shift with changing conditions.

Self-certification, screening and temperature checks at entrances may be used in the event of high transmission. Students with symptoms will be sent to isolation rooms and possibly sent home, along with all siblings of that student. The Macon County Health Department will continue contact tracing. Students who are quarantined should log in to their Google Classroom or Seesaw account to complete assignments from home.

Water fountains will remain turned off and students will be able to bring water bottles and refill them at stations in their school buildings. Students and staff should avoid bringing food from home to share. Outside food should be prepackaged.

Field trips and sports will resume under current guidelines and spectators at sporting events should follow CDC guidelines.

The school board also approved a one-year contract with Rochelle Clark to serve as assistant superintendent until June 30 at an annual salary of $141,534. The contract does not include an option for an extension beyond the June 30 expiration. Jeff Dase will continue to serve as Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.

The reason for the one-year contract said Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams, is that with the search for a new superintendent underway, that person could decide to reorganize departments.

Stephanie Morgan-Harris was named principal of Muffley School, moving from her current position as assistant principal at Parsons School, at a salary of $99,224 annually. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Alabama State University and came to Decatur Public Schools from Dirksen Junior High in Joliet in the 2020-21 academic year.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

