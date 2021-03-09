Watch now: Decatur Public Schools, Richland team up to put students on fast track to associates degree

In most cases, Crews said, an associate's degree is accepted by public and private institutions and students who complete this program will be able to enter a university as a junior. In some cases, depending on what major the student chooses, some extra classes might be required. And students in the program will have access to all the counseling and student services at Richland to ease the process.

Classes will be taught by Decatur teachers and Richland faculty. The school board approved memoranda of understanding with the Decatur Education Association and with Richland Community College at its Tuesday meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is an exciting opportunity for DPS students, and I know our teachers are excited as well to be a part of helping our students earn college credits while they're in high school," said Chrissy Petitt, president of the Decatur Education Association.

Books and tuition will be covered by the school district, donors and grants, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning for Decatur schools. Classes will be scheduled during the regular school day, so students will still be free to participate in extracurricular activities or work part time if they choose.