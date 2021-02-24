Watch now: Decatur Public Schools' strategic plan aims to increase minority employee numbers

Board members don't typically respond to public participation comments, but when the topic came up in Fregeau's presentation, board president Beth Nolan addressed it.

“I challenge you to find ways to drill down into some more confining targeted goals,” she said. “Are we going to increase (minority) population by 10%, teachers versus administrators versus central office?

How are we moving the organization forward with this effort? As Dr. Norman said, with our resolution on racism, we are only going to be as good about anti-racist and anti-bias as the population we employ. In our teaching ranks, it is not reflected and we need to get serious about this. I would challenge you to be more aggressive in setting goals. It is urgent.”

Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, is part of the committee working on that, he said, and a group, Men of Color of Decatur, held its second meeting on Wednesday. One way to tackle that issue is to review recent hires, introduce them to the group, and make sure people know what positions are still open.