Watch now: Decatur Public Schools to remain all virtual until March 22

DECATUR — Superintendent Paul Fregeau released an announcement on Tuesday evening that Decatur Public Schools will remain in remote learning through March 12, leading up to spring break, March 15-19.
"More information will be forthcoming as soon as possible as to what this means for staff, as well as input sessions that we would encourage you to attend to provide feedback on the plan and how to address students’ academic needs going forward," Fregeau said.
The school board met on Tuesday and board President Beth Nolan read a statement of consensus from the seven board members that they would prefer for students to remain in remote learning until after spring break, which means the soonest students could return in person would be March 22.
"Since the Governor shut down school last March, many conversations have been had about the re-entry of students into our buildings," Nolan said. "By nature of our school communities, when we gather, we are automatically a super-spreader event. Our smallest elementary building has nearly 300 people and our largest high school has more than 1,200 people every day.
"As board members, we have given overarching thoughts to administration regarding the return to learn plans. This process is their responsibility to research, benchmark with other districts, and gain all stakeholder input including students, parents, guardians, teachers, and staff before bringing forward a plan for implementation. There have been several attempts over the last months to return students to the classroom, but each time they have been met with obstacles too difficult to overcome, many of which were out of their control."
Before opening the buildings to students in person, Nolan said, the board would like Fregeau and his team to provide them with the following at the Feb. 9 school board meeting:
• A return to learn recommendation that brings students back to the classroom after spring break with the following criteria:
o Significant input from district stakeholders – parents, staff, teachers.
o As many days of in-person instruction as possible while still maintaining all mandated safety precautions.
o A robust virtual learning plan that is equal to the learning that will be happening in the classroom for those families who choose to remain virtual. We are committed to the most equitable experience possible, so families are not forced to choose between their children learning and keeping their children and family safe.
o A plan that fully abides by orders that are in place from the governor’s office, including social distancing, percentage of capacity per room, face masks, etc.
o A plan that considers more pathways for vaccination and the possibility of antibody testing to help ease our teacher and staff concerns around returning to in-person learning.
o A plan that addresses how to safely bring students and staff back together for extra-curricular activities as soon as possible. This does not have to wait until after spring break. If administration can put together a plan that brings students back for sports, music, arts, clubs, etc., we can implement that as soon as possible.
o A plan that considers a percentage of students in each building that must opt to return to in-person learning in order for the entire building to return.
At the Feb. 23 meeting, Nolan said, the board wants a plan presented that addresses the academic needs of students who might have fallen behind during the pandemic, with input from teachers, parents, students, community groups such as the Boys and Girls Club, collaboration with employee unions and including creative time frames for learning that could include weekend, summer and evening options, in light of the technology that students and teachers have become familiar with during remote learning.
"We recognize the magnitude of our decisions and we want our District families, along with the community, to know what is being asked for in a return to learn plan for Decatur Public Schools," Nolan said. "We look forward to hearing next steps from our administration and to having our students’ voices fill the hallways of our buildings."
