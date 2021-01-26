Watch now: Decatur Public Schools to remain all virtual until March 22

DECATUR — Superintendent Paul Fregeau released an announcement on Tuesday evening that Decatur Public Schools will remain in remote learning through March 12, leading up to spring break, March 15-19.

"More information will be forthcoming as soon as possible as to what this means for staff, as well as input sessions that we would encourage you to attend to provide feedback on the plan and how to address students’ academic needs going forward," Fregeau said.

The school board met on Tuesday and board President Beth Nolan read a statement of consensus from the seven board members that they would prefer for students to remain in remote learning until after spring break, which means the soonest students could return in person would be March 22.

"Since the Governor shut down school last March, many conversations have been had about the re-entry of students into our buildings," Nolan said. "By nature of our school communities, when we gather, we are automatically a super-spreader event. Our smallest elementary building has nearly 300 people and our largest high school has more than 1,200 people every day.