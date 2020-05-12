Watch now: Decatur school board approves 10 new positions

DECATUR — The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved creating 10 administrative-level positions as part of an effort that officials said will focus more resources on specialized learning.
“When you talk about increasing student achievement the work starts at early childhood,” Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase said. “I will not concede when the lives of our children are at stake when we talk about the high quality of education.”
The new structure also will allow for professional development for a group of teachers in content areas across schools, he said. The staffing plan was based on input from 75 individuals and groups, Dase said.
The positions created include four jobs called "teaching and learning strategist" — in English-language arts, mathematics, science, and social science — as well as a position to coordinate those employees.
Also approved were:
- Interventionist
- Instructional technology strategist
- English language learner coordinator
- Social emotional learning and equity coordinator
- Educator mentoring and novice teacher support coordinator
Salary information was not immediately available. The details were not included in the public information provided before the meeting.
Dase said the hires will create a network to support students and make for a well-rounded educational experience, improving the "instructional core." Dase said the approval changes how much focus is placed on areas that, under the old system, were lacking. The new positions would make it so that a greater emphasis is placed on certain subjects such as mathematics and science. Students who need additional guided help with their academics will also benefit from the new plan, he said.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said: “We want to serve all kids, no matter what level they are achieving at, whether they are struggling or achieving, this helps all kids. We are here for the kids, we are about kids and we want them to excel academically.”
Dase said support has not been targeted and focused over time, which is why he wants to bring focus to science, social science and mathematics.
“How can we say we are preparing global citizens when they don’t know anything about what is going on around the world?” Dase said. “… Some of our students require more support than others.”
He said the hiring process will be crucial.
“These positions will not be filled with warm bodies, these positions would be filled with the best candidates,” Dase said. “If that means we can’t fill these positions right away, that’s OK.”
The Decatur school district, like many across the state, has struggled to fill vacant positions and in recent years has adopted an aggressive recruiting strategy.
Jey Owens, a recruiter for district, before the board meeting presented a list of priorities staff is focusing on to recruit and retain teachers for the upcoming school year.
One will be to pursue a mentor program between veteran teachers and those with less experience. Owens presented a chart that illustrated the ratio of teachers with less than a year of experience compared to those with several years.
“The years of experience in our district strongly supports the need for a mentoring program,” Owens said.
She also said the district will focus on communicating to potential new hires what the Decatur community has to offer.
In other business, Fregeau on Tuesday recommended the waiver of graduation expectations for the 20 community service hours that students are required to perform.
Fregeau said the administrative change would apply only to the 2020 graduating class due to the stay-at-home orders that began in March, which could have prevented some of the seniors from completing the required number of hours.
Denise Swarthout, a district spokesperson, said the change does not require a vote from the board.
