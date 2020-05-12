Watch now: Decatur school board approves 10 new positions

Dase said the hires will create a network to support students and make for a well-rounded educational experience, improving the "instructional core." Dase said the approval changes how much focus is placed on areas that, under the old system, were lacking. The new positions would make it so that a greater emphasis is placed on certain subjects such as mathematics and science. Students who need additional guided help with their academics will also benefit from the new plan, he said.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said: “We want to serve all kids, no matter what level they are achieving at, whether they are struggling or achieving, this helps all kids. We are here for the kids, we are about kids and we want them to excel academically.”

Dase said support has not been targeted and focused over time, which is why he wants to bring focus to science, social science and mathematics.

“How can we say we are preparing global citizens when they don’t know anything about what is going on around the world?” Dase said. “… Some of our students require more support than others.”

He said the hiring process will be crucial.