Watch now: Decatur school board approves administrator raises

In other business, the board approved a contract with 1st Class Educator LLC to provide professional development to teachers in the areas of equity, creating culturally responsive climates and courageous conversations about diversity. The cost of $429,600 will be paid using CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funds, Title I and Title II funds. The company will provide 10 sessions to each building over the course of two years.

Scheider voted against hiring an outside firm to provide the professional development, and also objected, based on his experience as a district employee until he resigned to serve on the board, that teachers were not given enough time for their work if they had to attend too much professional development.

"I think that's something we need to look at closely," he said. "The amount of money we're paying for someone to come in from Texas or Seattle is quite huge, when I believe we have people who can provide professional development in these areas. I'm not trying to dismiss what is being worked on, but I'm very concerned about hiring people to do it from outside."