Watch now: Decatur school board approves boundaries and building transition plan

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase led a presentation on addressing academic and social-emotional needs of students who will be returning to school after the extended time away in virtual learning due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Among the proposals are additional learning opportunities during spring break; summer school in the months of June and July; “friends academy” so students who have moved to another building, such as those moving to middle or high school during the pandemic, can get to know each other since they haven't been able to see their peers or meet new friends.

Board President Beth Nolan said she hoped that would be something Dase would implement as soon as possible.

“I think that's so important,” she said. “And I'm hoping you have a sense of urgency about starting up right now, not waiting until summer, and providing equity across the district for availability, not leaving it for buildings to decide if they want them. We've heard from students, and the outcry from folks from Eisenhower, and I'm dealing with this with my own children. We cannot ignore that.”

