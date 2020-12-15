Watch now: Decatur school board approves new administrator; annual salary will be $121,358

DECATUR — The hiring of a new administrator and reclassification of two existing employees were approved by the Decatur school board in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Jay Marino was named director of research, data and accountability. He holds a doctorate in educational administration from Western Illinois University and served as superintendent of Antioch Schools in Antioch, Illinois, until November 2019.

Marino resigned that position after being placed on a three-week leave Nov. 1 of that year for undisclosed reasons; his separation agreement with the Antioch school board says Marino and the board "have determined it is in their best interests to mutually separate." He will receive $66,026 for the remainder of the school year and his annual salary will be $121,358.

Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the position is part of the restructuring of the Department of Teaching and Learning, which was announced in February.