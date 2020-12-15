Watch now: Decatur school board approves new administrator; annual salary will be $121,358

DECATUR — The hiring of a new administrator and reclassification of two existing employees were approved by the Decatur school board in a special meeting on Tuesday.
Jay Marino was named director of research, data and accountability. He holds a doctorate in educational administration from Western Illinois University and served as superintendent of Antioch Schools in Antioch, Illinois, until November 2019.
Marino resigned that position after being placed on a three-week leave Nov. 1 of that year for undisclosed reasons; his separation agreement with the Antioch school board says Marino and the board "have determined it is in their best interests to mutually separate." He will receive $66,026 for the remainder of the school year and his annual salary will be $121,358.
Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the position is part of the restructuring of the Department of Teaching and Learning, which was announced in February.
The goal of the position, she said, is "to provide the needed support for building principals and instructional leaders to make informed, data-driven decisions related to instruction."
"This will help us drive student achievement that will benefit our students," Swarthout said. "This position will also lead and enhance our state reporting efforts that have been an area of development for several years in DPS."
Marino was found through a nationwide search by the firm of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.
Stacy Witts' title will change from dean of students to assistant principal at Pershing Early Learning Center at a salary of $72,665.
Diana Hotwick will move from human resources analyst to labor relations analyst at an annual salary of $60,541. That position is part of a planned restructuring of the human resources department.
