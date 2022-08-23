Watch now: Decatur school board approves new American Dreamer STEM Academy building

DECATUR – The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved a proposal to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy on the site of the former Oak Grove School using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

The vote was 5-2 with board members Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider voting against the plan after a lengthy, heated discussion that included both men arguing for spending the COVID relief funds in ways that would include other district schools instead of spending the majority on one new building.

“I don't think we should be voting on this tonight,” said board member Kevin Collins-Brown. “I'd like to make a motion to table it because there are still too many unknowns. We still haven't decided what we're going to do about the other schools that need repairs. We can take this money and buy school supplies for every school that needs supplies. We haven't talked to Alltown (Bus Service) about how the students are going to get there because not everyone lives in the Oak Grove (attendance) district.”

Board member Al Scheider said that he hadn't known in advance that the board was going to vote on the issue at Tuesday's meeting.

“When you say 'new school,' I don't even know what the definition of a new school is, what grades we're talking about, what population we're talking about,” he said.

As he understands it, he said, many of the students at American Dreamer are there, not because of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) model, but because they were at French Academy when the program moved to its current location and wanted to remain with the teachers and staff they knew.

But because the school is a magnet school, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said, the families of students live all over the district and nearly all of them ride buses to school. The location is not as important. And Oak Grove's site is more centrally located than American Dreamer's location, which is on North Taylor Road on the far side of Lake Decatur.

Oak Grove was closed in May 2021 and students were sent to Franklin School, since rechristened Franklin Grove School. The Oak Grove building was demolished.

American Dreamer had been approved for extensive renovations to its building at 2115 N. Taylor Road, some of which were meant to accommodate the addition of seventh and eighth grades to the program when the school moved there from its former location on West Wood Street. But the school board put those plans on hold in May when bids came in considerably higher than anticipated due to increases in materials costs. At about the same time, the board was working on a plan to build a new Dennis School in the west end to unite the two existing campuses, the Mosaic campus at 1499 W. Main St. and the Kaleidoscope campus at 520 W. Wood St. using a portion of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds provided by the federal government to public schools. That plan was scrapped when the Decatur Park District declined to sell the board's preferred site of Lincoln Park. Board members said no other site available within the Dennis attendance boundary was suitable.

Talk then turned to American Dreamer which, as a magnet school, could be located anywhere within the Decatur Public Schools district. Because the district still owns the Oak Grove site and the former building has already been torn down, that site would be ready for building immediately.

Collins-Brown's motion to table the vote was defeated, with him and Scheider voting to table and the rest of the board members voting against tabling the motion. During the discussion of the issue, Vice President Andrew Taylor said if Collins-Brown and Scheider had attended the finance committee meeting held on Aug. 8, when the proposal to build a new American Dreamer at the Oak Grove site was discussed, they would have had the answers to their questions.

The board has extended the deadline for applications for the vacant seat until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Oakes has served seven consecutive terms on the board.