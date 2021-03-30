Watch now: Decatur school board candidates pledge transparency, support for teachers during online forum

“We're not only voting on policies and decisions that would impact the quality of life for students, but troubleshooting ideas in the district,” said Alana Banks. “It's our job to be held accountable and responsible for things that happen in the district and and work hand in hand with administration, staff and the communication team.”

Norman also asked where each candidate would make budget cuts if those became necessary.

Scheider said he has addressed this during his campaign and in particular, he believes the district spends too much on consultants. Some of that work can and should be done by people already employed by the district. One cut he would avoid is teachers and teaching assistants. Class sizes are already too big, he said, and cutting those positions would only make that problem worse.

“We have too many administrative positions making over $100,000 a year,” said Collins-Brown. “We could combine them and reallocate some funds to teacher retention, salaries and training. Get rid of extra bonuses. That money could be better used elsewhere. Off-limits, for me, is anything involving teachers, teaching assistants, and I would not want to touch any of mental health and social workers in the district. We need more of those.”